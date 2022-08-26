Pregnant Chrissy Teigen looks sensational in a busty floral dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has documented her fun family vacation on social media.

And pregnant Chrissy Teigen looked sensational in a busty floral dress as she posed for a series of sultry Instagram snaps from Friday’s sunny outing.

The 36-year-old model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, joked that she will name the baby “with the letter that her breasts stop growing.”

Glowing: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, 36, looked sensational in a busty floral dress as she posed for a series of sultry Instagram snaps from Friday’s sunny outing

Chrissy’s plunging baby doll dress had beautiful puff sleeves and a striking multi-colored pattern.

She styled her dark brown locks in a smooth, straightened bob and opted for a glamorous makeup palette.

In the post, the TV personality joked, “I’ll name my baby with the letter my breasts stop growing with. Looks like a G, maybe an H.’

Radiant: her plunging baby doll dress had beautiful puff sleeves and a striking multi-colored pattern

Funny: The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, joked that she will name the baby ‘with the letter that her breasts stop growing’

It’s because Chrissy couldn’t have looked happier when she shared a gallery of jubilant snaps during her sunny outing with husband John Legend.

The model proudly showed off her growing belly in a pink floral ruffled dress in a series of Instagram snaps as she snuggled up with her musician husband while enjoying a boat ride.

In the photos, Chrissy’s growing bump was fully visible in the fitted light pink dress with elegant floral details, as she walked the streets of a picturesque city.

Stunning: She styled her brunette locks in a sleek, straightened bob and opted for a glamorous makeup palette

Earlier this month, Chrissy announced the happy news of the couple’s rainbow baby on Instagram.

Chrissy admitted the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of Jack and their subsequent struggle to conceive through IVF.

Alongside an image of her baby bump, she wrote: ‘The past few years have been a blur of emotion to say the least, but the joy has filled our home and our hearts again.

Scenic: Chrissy couldn’t have looked happier as she shared a gallery of jubilant snaps during her sunny vacation with husband John

“1 billion shots later (lately in the leg, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way.”

The model said that while it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably “very nervous” about every appointment or scan she attended due to her past heartbreak.

Despite her nerves, the star rejoiced in feeling “hopeful and wonderful” as she navigates her journey to motherhood.