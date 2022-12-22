Pregnant Chrissy Teigen jokes her black string bikini is a ‘cute boulder holder’

<!–

Chrissy Teigen proudly showed off her baby bump in a black thong bikini in an Instagram video on Thursday.

The TV personality, 37, has flown off with husband John Legend and her two children; Luna, six, and son Miles, four, for a pre-Christmas break.

Chrissy took full advantage of the sunny weather and donned the two-piece dress that showed off her pregnancy curves.

Pregnant: Chrissy Teigen proudly showed off her baby bump in a black thong bikini in an Instagram video on Thursday during her family beach vacation

In the video, Chrissy turned to the side as she looked at her blossoming baby bump.

The American beauty appeared to have just gone for a swim wearing wet hair and looking radiant as she went makeup free.

Chrissy captioned the video, “@mondayswimwear coming through with a comfortable and adorable rock keeper.”

Making the most of the sunny weather: Chrissy, 37, slipped into the two-piece that showed off her pregnancy curves

‘Cute boulder holder’: In the video, Chrissy turned to the side as she looked at her blossoming baby bump

John was quick to comment a series of love heart eye emojis in the comment section.

The singer, 43, also took to his Instagram page and shared several pictures taken on the beach as they started their holiday.

“Our vacation has begun,” he wrote gleefully in the caption of the post, which included a photo of the couple with their daughter Luna and one of their son Miles playing on the beach.

Relaxed in style: The American beauty appeared to have just gone for a swim while sporting wet hair and a makeup free look

Family: The television personality has left with husband John Legend and her two children; Luna, six, and son Miles, four, for a pre-Christmas break

The couple are eagerly awaiting their baby’s arrival after announcing they’re expecting in August.

Chrissy and Jack tragically lost their son, Jack, in 2020 after complications during her pregnancy.

John recently spoke about his growing family and expressed his excitement to welcome another baby.

The songwriter pressed The Check In Podcast that both he and Chrissy have “grown as parents” and are “ready to bring another baby into the world.”

He also spoke about his future with Chrissy, adding, “I envision growing old together, having three or four kids and having them come over for Sunday dinner, having grandkids when the time is right.”