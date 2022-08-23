Pregnant Chrissy Teigen displays her growing baby bump in an orange bikini during a family holiday 

<!–

She recently announced that she is expecting her third child with husband John Legend.

And Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in an orange bikini before changing into a cropped maxi dress as she continued her family vacation on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old model looked sensational as she slipped into a swimsuit to soak up the sun before posing for some photos with her six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles.

Glowing: Chrissy Teigen, 36, showed off her growing baby bump in an orange bikini before changing into a cropped maxi dress as she continued her family vacation on Tuesday

Chrissy stood by a tree and later tied a yellow floral-print scarf on her head as she looked lovingly at her daughter.

She wore an oversized basket bag and slipped into a pair of matching sandals as she showed off her tummy in the ribbed dress.

In a few more photos, Miles looked adorable as the family enjoyed dinner at a restaurant while Luna beamed on a scenic boat ride.

Devoted Mother: Standing by a tree, Chrissy later tied a yellow floral-print scarf to her head as she looked fondly at her six-year-old daughter Luna.

Growing up: The model looked sensational as she put on a bathing suit to enjoy the sun

Earlier this month, Chrissy announced the happy news of the couple’s rainbow baby on Instagram.

Chrissy – who has daughter Luna and son Miles with her musician husband, 43 – admitted the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of Jack and their subsequent struggle to conceive through IVF.

Alongside an image of her baby bump, she wrote: ‘The past few years have been a blur of emotion to say the least, but the joy has filled our home and our hearts again.

Adorable: In a few more photos, Miles, four, looked adorable as the family enjoyed dinner at a restaurant

Nice: Luna beamed during a beautiful boat trip during their outing

“1 billion shots later (lately in the leg, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way.”

The model said that while it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably “very nervous” about every appointment or scan she attended due to her past heartbreak.

Despite her nerves, the star rejoiced in feeling “hopeful and wonderful” as she navigates her journey to motherhood.

Stylish: She wore an oversized basket bag and slipped into a pair of matching sandals as she showed off her tummy in the ribbed dress

Stunning: The model then changed into a black maxi dress for a mirror selfie with Luna

Chrissy added: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if today is healthy I’ll announce it’, but then I heave a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous. am.

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful. Okay, it’s been really hard to keep this up for so long!’

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie, posing in her walk-in closet in a black crop top and sheer high-waisted Gucci hotpants.