Pregnant Chloe Madeley shows off her baby bump in casual clothes while she’s with husband James Haskell

Her famous father Richard Madeley previously claimed that she would give birth on Sunday, August 7.

But on Tuesday, Chloe Madeley, 35, showed off her huge baby bump in casual clothes as she grabbed snacks with her rugby star husband James Haskell, 37, in West London.

The heavily pregnant star entered Sainsburys and was seen carrying a shopping bag filled with treats, including a tube of Pringles, ahead of the imminent arrival of their first child.

Chloe kept it low-key in a form-fitting black tank top, which clung to her pregnancy curves.

The makeup-free star paired her simple top with a slate gray pair of track pants and sauntered by in black thongs.

The blonde beauty put comfort first and swept her long locks into a scruffy bun for the outing.

Chloe fell in love with her husband James – whom she married in 2018 – as the tattooed sportsman walked beside her in a red T-shirt and light gray shorts.

Just days ago, Chloe shared a gorgeous nude photo of her belly on Instagram, noting that she was afraid to post the image in case of the reaction she would get.

She added: ‘While she is looking forward to getting in shape after the pregnancy, her words should not be misinterpreted to mean that she currently has a problem with her body.

She wrote: ‘I was asked on IG this morning if I’m excited to get back in shape after pregnancy. I almost skipped the question so I didn’t have to answer it and no doubt my answer is misinterpreted and misjudged.

‘Because the answer is yes. I am extremely excited to rehabilitate my body postnatally; my core, my pelvic floor, my glutes, everything that has had to shift, give way and change for my little potato will have to be repaired and made healthy again. I’m excited to patiently see my physique change again as well.

‘I work in the body. I’ve done it for a decade. I’ve been excited about it for a long time. It was that passion that made me change my career, my lifestyle, my body and my mental health.

“I like a performance goal. I like a physical goal. I love what I do.’

She continued: “Today this love is CONSTANT and CONSTANTLY considered hatred for your feminine form. Considered insecurity born of the patriarchy and/or the media. It is SO frowned upon for women to have body goals.

Exciting times: Chloe and James will soon welcome their first child together

Married life: The stars married in 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Berkshire’s All Saints Church

‘Why? If your body goal is to stay the same, get healthier, get fitter, get stronger or grow and develop a physique, why is one more valid than the other?

‘Are you changing your haircut? Wearing makeup? Buying a new dress for a holiday? Trying a new shade of nail polish? Have your eyelashes dyed? All of these actions probably help you feel better about yourself, and they’re all accepted by women. So why isn’t it a body target?

‘Don’t try to project your own experiences onto others, not everyone has the same ‘why’.

“I’ve had this photo in my camera roll since early June, too, and I love it. But I’ve been too scared to post it in case people think it’s overly confident, or in case they turn me into something I think is beautiful, ugly.

‘Funny right? The fear of sharing a positive relationship with your body corresponds to current love and acceptance, or later goals to evolve, because so many will project their negative opinion onto it.

‘So fuck off, celebrate your body, even if it doesn’t fit the trend of the moment.

“After all, “Self Love” should be an option for EVERYONE ️.”