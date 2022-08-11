Pregnant Chloe Madeley shows off her baby bump in a tight white dress

She is expecting her first child with husband James Haskell any moment.

And Chloe Madeley showed off her blossoming baby bump when she stepped out in London with her beau on Tuesday.

The heavily pregnant star, 35, stroked her tummy as she sauntered past, wearing a tight white dress to show off her changing shape.

She showed off her legs in the thigh split midi dress, which was buttoned up at the front and had pretty ruffles on the sleeves.

Chloe wore her blonde locks in a straight style over her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look for the outing.

She completed her look with pink sliders and carried a boxy brown bag over her shoulders, as well as accessories with a simple gold chain.

Meanwhile, James cut a casual figure in white shorts, a navy blue T-shirt and wore comfortable trainers as he sauntered beside Chloe.

Her famous father Richard Madeley previously claimed she would give birth on Sunday, August 7, but seen here on the 9th – his predictions were wrong.

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018, before announcing their pregnancy in February.

Just days ago, Chloe shared a gorgeous nude photo of her belly on Instagram, noting that she was afraid to post the image in case of the reaction she might get.

She added that while she is looking forward to getting in shape after the pregnancy, her words should not be misinterpreted to mean that she currently has a problem with her body.

She wrote: ‘I was asked on IG this morning if I’m excited to get back in shape after pregnancy. I almost skipped the question so I didn’t have to answer it and no doubt my answer is misinterpreted and misjudged.

‘Because the answer is yes. I am extremely excited to rehabilitate my body postnatally; my core, my pelvic floor, my glutes, everything that has had to shift, give way and change for my little potato will have to be repaired and cared for to get back to health. I’m excited to patiently see my physique change again as well.

‘I work in the body. I’ve done it for a decade. I’ve been excited about it for a long time. It was that passion that made me change my career, my lifestyle, my body and my mental health.

“I like a performance goal. I like a physical goal. I love what I do.’

She continued: “Today this love is CONSTANT and CONSTANTLY considered hatred for your feminine form. Considered insecurity born of patriarchy and/or the media. It is SO frowned upon for women to have body goals.

‘Why? If your body goal is to stay the same, get healthier, get fitter, get stronger or grow and develop a physique, why is one more valid than the other?

‘Are you changing your haircut? Wearing makeup? Buying a new dress for a holiday? Trying a new shade of nail polish? Have your eyelashes dyed? All of these actions probably help you feel better about yourself, and they’re all accepted by women. So why isn’t it a body target?

‘Don’t try to project your own experiences onto others, not everyone has the same ‘why’.

“I’ve had this photo in my camera roll since early June, too, and I love it. But I’ve been too scared to post it in case people think it’s overly confident, or in case they turn me into something I think is beautiful, ugly.

‘Funny right? The fear of sharing a positive relationship with your body corresponds to current love and acceptance, or later goals to evolve, because so many will project their negative opinion onto it.

‘So fuck off, celebrate your body, even if it doesn’t fit the trend of the moment.

After all, ‘Self love’ should be an option for EVERYONE ❤️.’

Oh no: however, the happy couple were hit with a parking ticket on their return in their vehicle