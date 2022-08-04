Pregnant Chloe Madeley shows off her baby bump as she counts down the days until she gives birth

She could give birth to her first child any moment now.

And Chloe Madeley showed off her budding baby bump in an Instagram photo shared by husband James Haskell on Wednesday as she counted down the days until the baby’s arrival.

The fitness guru, 35, looked radiant as she posed for the mirror selfie showing her bare stomach, with her rugby ace, 37, and commented: ‘Someone’s about to pop!’

In the image, Chloe was wearing a gray sports bra and black knickers as she stood in the hallway.

James captioned the image: ‘Someone’s about to pop! @madeleychloe rocks the bump like a boss.”

And in a response to her husband’s post, Chloe added: ‘Feels great’ alongside an emoji crying with laughter.

Just days ago, Chloe shared a gorgeous nude photo of her belly on Instagram, noting that she was afraid to post the image in case of the reaction she would get.

She added: ‘While she is looking forward to getting in shape after the pregnancy, her words should not be misinterpreted to mean that she currently has a problem with her body.

She wrote: ‘I was asked on IG this morning if I’m excited to get back in shape after pregnancy. I almost skipped the question so I didn’t have to answer it and no doubt my answer is misinterpreted and misjudged.

‘Because the answer is yes. I am extremely excited to rehabilitate my body postnatally; my core, my pelvic floor, my glutes, everything that has had to shift, give way and change for my little potato will have to be repaired and made healthy again. I’m excited to patiently see my physique change again as well.

‘I work in the body. I’ve done it for a decade. I’ve been excited about it for a long time. It was that passion that made me change my career, my lifestyle, my body and my mental health.

“I like a performance goal. I like a physical goal. I love what I do.’

She continued: “Today this love is CONSTANT and CONSTANT considered hatred for your feminine form. Considered insecurity born of the patriarchy and/or the media. It is SO frowned upon for women to have body goals.

‘Why? If your body goal is to stay the same, get healthier, get fitter, get stronger or grow and develop a physique, why is one more valid than the other?

‘Are you changing your haircut? Wearing makeup? Buying a new dress for a holiday? Trying a new shade of nail polish? Have your eyelashes dyed? All of these actions probably help you feel better about yourself, and they’re all accepted by women. So why isn’t it a body target?

‘Don’t try to project your own experiences onto others, not everyone has the same ‘why’.

“I’ve had this photo in my camera roll since early June, too, and I love it. But I’ve been too scared to post it in case people think it’s overly confident, or in case they turn me into something I think is beautiful, ugly.

‘Funny right? The fear of sharing a positive relationship with your body corresponds to current love and acceptance, or later goals to evolve, because so many will project their negative opinion onto it.

‘So fuck off, celebrate your body, even if it doesn’t fit the trend of the moment.

“After all, “Self Love” should be an option for EVERYONE ️.”

Meanwhile, Chloe admitted in a previous post that she “didn’t care” about her weight gain during pregnancy and urged other moms-to-be to “get off the scales” and focus on staying healthy.

She said she gained 8kg during her pregnancy, but said she focused instead on eating and sleeping well and staying hydrated.

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018, before announcing their pregnancy in February.