Pregnant Chloe Madeley hits the gym with James Haskell ahead of their first child

Her famous father Richard Madeley previously claimed that she would give birth on Sunday, August 7.

However, on Friday, Chloe Madeley, 35, showed off her baby bump in a white T-shirt and cycling shorts as she and her rugby star husband James Haskell, 37, hit the gym in London.

The heavily pregnant star kept quiet and went makeup-free for training with her beauty ahead of the imminent arrival of their first child.

Chloe opted for a simple sportswear look and paired her black Nike shorts with a matching sports bra, topped with a white cap-sleeved T-shirt.

The parents-to-be made sure they were hydrated amid the rising temperatures in the UK, while carrying bottled water with them.

Comfort first, the blonde beauty swept her long locks up into a scruffy bun for the energetic outing.

Chloe walked side by side with husband James – whom she married in 2018 – while the tattooed sportsman was dressed in a black T-shirt and indigo shorts.

Just days ago, Chloe shared a gorgeous nude photo of her belly on Instagram, noting that she was afraid to post the image in case of the reaction she might get.

She added: ‘While she is looking forward to getting in shape post-pregnancy, her words should not be misunderstood to mean that she currently has a problem with her body.

She wrote: ‘I was asked on IG this morning if I’m excited to get back in shape after pregnancy. I almost skipped the question so I didn’t have to answer it and no doubt my answer is misinterpreted and misjudged.

‘Because the answer is yes. I am extremely excited to rehabilitate my body postnatally; my core, my pelvic floor, my glutes, everything that has had to shift, give way and change for my little potato will have to be repaired and cared for to get back to health. I’m excited to patiently see my physique change again too.’

‘I work in the body. I’ve done it for a decade. I’ve been excited about it for a long time. It was that passion that made me change my career, my lifestyle, my body and my mental health.

“I like a performance goal. I like a physical goal. I love what I do.’

She continued: “Today this love is CONSTANT and CONSTANT considered hatred for your feminine form. Considered insecurity born of patriarchy and/or the media. It is SO frowned upon for women to have body goals.

‘Why? If your body goal is to stay the same, get healthier, get fitter, get stronger or grow and develop a physique, why is one more valid than the other?

‘Are you changing your haircut? Wearing makeup? Buying a new dress for a holiday? Trying a new shade of nail polish? Have your eyelashes dyed? All of these actions probably help you feel better about yourself, and they’re all accepted by women. So why isn’t it a body target?’