Pregnant Chloe Green displays her blossoming baby bump while enjoying a family trip to Portofino

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is expecting her second child – her first with boyfriend Manuele Thiella.

And Chloe Green showed off her growing bump when she was caught enjoying a hunting day with her family in Portofino on Sunday.

The Topshop heiress, 31, wore a bright green bathing suit with a white trim detail and a quarter zip in the middle.

Glowing! Pregnant Chloe Green, 31, showed off her blossoming baby bump in a green swimsuit on Sunday as she enjoyed a family trip to Portofino

She added mesh-patterned pants on top of the swimwear, while layering with a clear kimono.

Chloe showed off her fashion credentials as she clung to a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie handbag, which retails for over £1,700.

The beauty had swept her dark brown locks away from her face in a high bun as her complexion looked natural.

Colorful: She wore a bright green swimsuit with a white trim detail and a quarter zip in the middle

Withdrawn: the beauty had her dark brown locks swept away from her face in a high bun

Summery look: she added mesh pants to the ensemble and stepped on the boat

Chloe seemed engrossed in her phone as she sat on the boat, which was packed with relatives, including her businessman, father Philip.

Philip relaxed on the boat as he put his feet up and took the vacation time to relax.

After the boat trip, the family went for lunch in the Italian coastal town.

Couture: Chloe showed off her fashion credentials as she clung to a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie handbag, which sells for over £1,700

Sun Soaked: She seemed relaxed during the boat trip, basking in the Italian sun

Family day out: Chloe was joined by her family on the trip, who were all dressed in summer ensembles

Chloe called over lunch while the rest of the family relaxed under the Italian sun.

She revealed her second pregnancy in July and stepped out showing her belly during a vacation to Italy.

The heiress shares her first son Jayden with model-turned-convict Jeremy, who was a former member of the Crips street gang and spent time in prison.

Cruise: The group, including her businessman, father Philip, made their way across the water on the boat – named Lionheart

Reclining: Philip relaxed on the boat as he put his feet up and took the vacation time to relax

Pit stop: After the boat trip, the family went for lunch in the Italian coastal town

Chloe’s ex-beauty went viral as ‘world’s hottest thug’ and quickly landed a six-figure modeling deal after his release.

But Chloe and Jeremy called it quits in 2019, when she and Manuele were revealed as a couple in 2020 – after being spotted abroad.

In 2020, when she first started seeing the businessman, a source told MailOnline: “Chloe has known Manuele for months and they have always been very good friends.

‘They have a lot in common; they are both parents and come from similar worlds, Chloe is very happy with him. He is very much included in her family.’

Chit chat: Chloe appeared in deep conversation during the meal while on the phone