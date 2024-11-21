Pregnant Charlotte Crosby’s robbery terror as masked raiders armed with a machete burst into £1million Sunderland home while she was upstairs with daughter Alba, two

Charlotte Crosby was subjected to a terrifying armed robbery at her £1million Sunderland home on Thursday night.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, who is eight months pregnant, was upstairs with her two-year-old daughter, Alba, when a gang of masked raiders in balaclavas entered the house, her fiancé Jake Ankers revealed.

On Instagram, a furious Jake said: “I can’t believe I’m saying this but some little idiots have tried to rob my house with my two-year-old son and my partner who is almost eight months pregnant.” , armed with a machete.’

Jake, 33, said he chased the four burglars out of the house but couldn’t catch them.

He added: ‘One of them who was in the house at the top of the stairs was wearing a red balaclava. He’s the one who had the machete. My daughter is at home. My partner is at home.

The businessman urged his followers to send any information.

Charlotte, who is expecting her second child with Jake, was upstairs when Jake discovered a gang of four burglars in their home (pictured earlier this month).

Meanwhile, Charlotte had said that a film crew had been present at the house that day while they were filming her reality show.

Her last Instagram Story before the raid was of her relaxing in bed with a mask on after suffering excruciating back pain and a nosebleed earlier that day.

MailOnline has contacted Charlotte’s representative and Sunderland Police for comment.

The couple moved into the house together in 2021 and renovated the sprawling property. which was said to be worth more than £1 million.

They named the property, which features an indoor pool, bar and cinema, ‘Crosby Manor’.

In a YouTube video at the time, the reality star showed off her beautiful home renovation, which featured dark wood double doors and a marble-floored foyer.

The couple put the four-bedroom house up for sale in February this year and also bought a holiday home in Spain.

Charlotte announced in September that she is pregnant with her second child, a girl, and will give birth in January.

Just 12 hours before the terrifying attack, the TV personality underwent a pregnancy scan.

Charlotte told her followers that she feels like “my back has been snapped in half” and she has suffered a severe nosebleed.

She said, ‘Okay, so I need advice suggestions, anything because honestly, I feel like my back has been snapped in half. My back, my ribs, everything.

“Yesterday we had an examination and the midwife highlighted her sympathy towards me because the girl was in a very, very uncomfortable situation.”

Charlotte told fans she was relaxing in bed with a mask on just hours before the terrifying attack, after suffering excruciating back pain and a horrific nosebleed.

The property also has a pool table and bar.

The reality star also shared a clip in the bathroom while putting oil on her belly.

Charlotte and Jake announced the news of their pregnancy in September and recently returned from a holiday in the Maldives.

While on holiday abroad, Charlotte revealed that they are having a girl.

Charlotte asked fans for help, telling them: “I find it hard to even sit upright in a chair without feeling so uncomfortable.”

She then shared a picture of a bloody tissue with the caption: “My nose is bleeding really badly now, what the hell is going on?”

The NHS states that nosebleeds are common during pregnancy and are caused by an increase in blood volume and hormonal changes.

Hours later, Charlotte took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans that she had been “rocking back and forth” for an hour in the morning trying to help the baby move.

She said: ‘When I say I’ve been on all fours rocking in the bathroom for an hour this morning trying to get the baby to move. That’s not a lying word. I was worried that someone might surprise us because the crew was at my house filming things for the show.

‘Now I’m pampering myself a little, I feel like the pain has disappeared a little. That was for your advice, so thank you. I’ve been lying in bed relaxing, which has been a blessing.’

talking to The mirror This month, Charlotte admitted she is “very tired” and struggling to be pregnant while caring for her little one.

She said: ‘I hate being pregnant. I’m getting really tired now. “The second pregnancy is very different when you have a small child at home.”

She continued: ‘The hardest part is being pregnant. I’m used to being able to give 100 per cent and now I work at a maximum of 30 per cent.’

Last month, Charlotte revealed they are having a girl in a gender reveal video in the Maldives.

The TV personality and her fiancé fired cannons that released pink smoke, causing a stunned Charlotte to exclaim: “Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh no, Jake!”

Looking bewildered, she continued, “I can’t believe it, but I actually wanted a boy too.” What, how?

The reality star had previously revealed that she was convinced she was having a boy.

Charlotte and Jake, who met through mutual friends, got engaged thirteen months after welcoming their daughter Alba.

The television personality took to social media to share the happy news, as well as a glimpse of the romantic Dubai rooftop proposal in November 2023.

Charlotte declared herself the “happiest woman in the world” as Jake knelt surrounded by rose petals.

The television personality rose to fame on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore in 2011 and appeared in 12 series of the show.

She became known for an on-again, off-again relationship with her co-star Gary Beadle.

In 2013, Charlotte entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, won it and made a fortune from her fitness DVDs.

A month after the release of her first workout DVD in 2014, it became the sixth best-selling workout DVD of the decade.

Charlotte went on to star in a string of other reality shows, including Australia’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, her version of The Masked Singer and Celebrity MasterChef.

The reality star has landed her own BBC3 series Charlotte In Sunderland, which follows her family life and business.

Her personal company is worth a whopping £2.26million, and the star runs many businesses, including her fitness app Blitz ‘n’ Burn, a clothing and handbag range called Pepper Girls Club and a photography studio.