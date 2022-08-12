Pregnant Charlotte Crosby shows off her baby bump in a red bikini

She is 28 weeks pregnant with her first child, a girl.

And Charlotte Crosby showed off her belly in a red bikini during her Mauritius babymoon on Friday.

The Geordie Shore star, 32, – soon to be a mother to boyfriend Jake Ankers – later showed off a range of looks from her latest In The Style maternity range.

She looked amazing in the bikini snap as she held her arms in the air and took a dip in the cooling oceans while topping up her tan.

Charlotte wore her long honey-colored locks in beachy waves over her shoulders and chose to go makeup-free to show off her glow.

She wrote in the caption, “Feeling HAPPY, feeling thankful, feeling loved, feeling excited, feeling bigger by the day, feeling the damn daggers!”

She later modeled a range of stylish outfits from her new In The Style maternity range, including a pink thigh split dress, green mini and blue combo.

On Wednesday, Charlotte revealed that she plans to show her birth on TV as part of her BBC documentary series about her journey to motherhood.

The beauty took part in a Q&A on Instagram as she shared the exciting news with her fans.

Someone asked, “Are you going to vlog your birth?” to which the star replied, “Even better, it’s on TV.”

In the photo, she was lounging in a luxurious hot tub where she glimpsed her naked baby bump.

Charlotte has created a reality show on Wearside where she has documented her pregnancy, life with Jake and business ventures.

It’s called Charlotte in Sunderland and it’s broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer.

She said of the show: ‘I am beyond excited to bring my crazy life, my business ventures, beloved family, future husband and my precious bump to the BBC.’

The bosses behind the 10-part series say it will provide an “honest and surprising lens on Charlotte’s multifaceted world.”

It comes after Charlotte showed off her mint bikini belly earlier this week as she soaked up the sun with her boyfriend during a romantic babymoon at the lavish five-star resort of Shangri-La Le Touessrok in Mauritius.

She looked relaxed on her ‘final vacation’ before the couple’s bundle of joy arrived, but complained of intimate aches and pains as she approached her due date.

Charlotte looked stunning in her swimsuit in photos she shared of her romantic day on Instagram.

The reality star covered her shoulders from the sun with a cream floral shirt as she posed for the snaps.

The beauty appeared to go makeup free for the natural shot as she beamed at the camera.

Charlotte told her fans how pain in her “vagina started last night” after many asked if the pregnancy symptom had already started.

Charlotte wrote: ‘Keep you safe in my belly until I can hold you safe in my arms. I’m getting bigger and bigger like every day feels!

‘And the pain in the vagina started last night! Like just this strange pain when I walk as many of you as I come across say “do you have the pain in the vagina yet?” Hahahahahahaha well that one arrived last night LOL vaginal bone pain is real.

‘Last vacation me and my jakey! In the MOST BEAUTIFUL SETTING thanks to @trendingtravel.co.uk for helping us find the most perfect environment.” (sic)

