Pregnant Charlotte Crosby displays her growing bump in a bikini

Pregnant Charlotte Crosby showed off her growing belly as she continued to bask in the sun on her Mauritius babymoon this week.

The former Geordie Shore star, 32, looked radiant as she slipped into a strapless bikini for a moment in the sun from her break with beau Jake Anchors.

Charlotte showed off her radiant, makeup-free complexion and wore her locks smooth and straight.

Glowing: Pregnant Charlotte Crosby showed off her growing bump as she continued to soak up the sun on her Mauritius babymoon this week

The star also shared some photos of herself in an emerald green suit and of her meals at the luxury hotel.

She captioned the photos: ‘LAZY DAY DUMP. Chilling in our egg. Playing cards

Wandered around this beautiful hotel. Then traveled to the hotel’s private island for Woodfire pizza, now time for afternoon naps in the air con.’

Bumping along: Charlotte showed her bump while playing cards

Style: Charlotte donned a green suit for another gorgeous snap

It comes after Charlotte revealed she plans to show her work on TV as part of her BBC documentary series about her journey to motherhood.

The beauty took part in a Q&A on Instagram as she shared the exciting news with her fans.

Someone asked, “Are you going to vlog your birth?” to which the star replied, “Even better, it’s on TV.”

In the photo, she was lounging in a luxurious hot tub where she showed a glimpse of her naked baby bump.

Charlotte has created a reality show on Wearside where she has documented her pregnancy, life with Jake and business ventures.

It’s called Charlotte in Sunderland and it’s broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer.

She said of the show: “I am beyond excited to bring my crazy life, my business ventures, beloved family, future husband and my precious bump to the BBC.”

The bosses behind the 10-part series say it will provide an “honest and surprising lens on Charlotte’s multifaceted world.”

It comes after Charlotte showed off her mint bikini belly earlier this week as she soaked up the sun with her boyfriend during a romantic babymoon at the lavish five-star resort of Shangri-La Le Touessrok in Mauritius.

She looked relaxed on her “final vacation” before the couple’s bundle of joy arrived, but complained of intimate aches and pains as she approached her due date.

Charlotte looked stunning in her swimsuit in photos she shared of her romantic day on Instagram.

Charlotte told her fans how pain in her “vagina started last night” after many asked if the pregnancy symptom had already started.

Charlotte wrote: ‘Keep you safe in my belly until I can hold you safe in my arms. I’m getting bigger and bigger like every day feels!

‘And the pain in the vagina started last night! Like just this strange pain when I walk as many of you as I encounter say “do you have the pain in the vagina yet?” Hahahahahahaha well that one arrived last night LOL vaginal bone pain is real.