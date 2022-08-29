Pregnant Charlotte Crosby displays her growing baby bump in sports bra and figure-hugging leggings

She is eight months pregnant with her first child.

And Charlotte Crosby rocked her blossoming baby bump on Sunday, as she went for a massage in Teesside.

The Geordie Shore star, 32, visited the body sculpture and massage specialist for a Yummy Mummy Massage after struggling with back pain and sleep.

Glowing: Charlotte Crosby rocked her blossoming baby bump on Sunday as she went for a massage in Teesside

She wore a gray gym set consisting of a sports bra and tight-fitting leggings that showed off her belly perfectly.

She added a pair of black faux fur slippers and wore her long dark brown locks in bouncy waves.

The reality personality chose to go makeup-free for the outing, letting her natural beauty shine through.

It comes after Charlotte shared how her mother Letitia was diagnosed with breast cancer after attending a routine mammogram.

She was devastated to learn that her mother, 53, had cancer just weeks after finding out she was pregnant with her first child.

Charlotte revealed that Letitia had no symptoms or lumps and admitted that she initially refused to believe her mother’s diagnosis.

Just days after the diagnosis, the TV star found her own lump, but got it all free.

Letitia explained: ‘It was just a routine mammogram, I’ve never missed one. When they told me it was cancer, I was shocked.’

She added: “It was so hard to tell Charlotte I had cancer. A few months before that, we already had the good news that she was going to have the baby.

Charlotte and her family were a support system for Letitia, who had to undergo four biopsies before surgery to remove her tumor and reconstruct her breast.

Just days after Charlotte heard the news about her mother, she found a lump in her own breast.

She said, “I became so much more aware of my own body. And then I found a lump, literally just after my mom was diagnosed. I immediately went to look. Fortunately nothing bad happened.’

Charlotte explained how she tried to reassure her mother that everything would be fine because she was “determined” that it wouldn’t be cancer.

The former Geordie Shore star said: ‘When she called us and told us it was cancer, I said ‘No, it’s not’. She said, “No, I’ve been told it’s cancer.” But I still didn’t believe it because I was so determined it couldn’t be.’

Statement: After the interview, Charlotte also posted about the diagnosis on her Instagram Stories on Friday evening

Letitia has now had surgery to remove a tumor and next month she will undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy to remove any remaining cancer cells from her body.

The mother and daughter now want to launch a campaign to lower the age for routine mammograms for women, which currently only start at age 50.

Following the interview, Charlotte also posted about the diagnosis on her Instagram Stories on Friday evening.

Sharing a photo with her mother, Charlotte wrote: “Something we’ve been dealing with behind closed doors for a while. First I want to say how much I admire my mother for her courage and strength.

“I love you so much mom forever and ever. And second, she wanted to share her story to help anyone going through the same thing to encourage everyone NOT TO MISS THEIR MAMMOGRAMS!

“My mother’s journey is far from over but as a family we all take every day at once and she is the very best hands of our amazing NHS.”

Charlotte is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Jake and Charlotte decided to try to conceive in December last year, not long after they started dating.

In her Charlotte Crosby Always On podcast, she said, “At this age, there’s really not much time to waste. January came around and I got my period and it was a really sad day. I just cried, I cried and cried in the toilet. I told Jake and he was really devastated.”

The couple then decided to stop trying, realizing that it was soon in their romance to welcome a child, and bought ovulation sticks to avoid having sex on her fertile days.

But in February, on Valentine’s Day, Charlotte thought it odd when she wasn’t in the mood to drink or have sex during a surprisingly romantic getaway to a swanky London hotel. And then her period was late.

Charlotte recalled, “Look, I was pregnant. Of course I was overjoyed, but I was shocked and scared. I was like “uh oh” and panicked.

‘Am I a good mother? My whole body is about to change. Is my whole life about to change? Will this change our relationship? All my freedom is gone, my life is gone… Suddenly I’m going crazy.’