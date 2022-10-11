Pregnant Billie Shepherd shows off her growing bump in a brown dress at baby range launch

Billie Shepherd showed off her blossoming baby bump when she attended the launch of her sister Sam Faiers’ Knightley’s Adventures at The Ivy on Tuesday.

The reality star, 32, looked stunning in a figure-hugging brown maxi dress as she supported her sibling as she unveiled her new kids sleepwear and baby collection.

Billie, who is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd, lifted her frame in the sleeveless number in a pair of leather beige boots.

She opted for a radiant bronze makeup palette that showcased her beauty and styled her shoulder-length blonde locks that framed her face.

Billie posed next to her sister Sam, 31, for the launch of her latest Fall/Winter 2022 children’s clothing collection.

The Mummy Diaries star beamed as she cut a casual figure in a crisp white blazer over a crew neck t-shirt that he paired with blue jeans.

Sam lifted her body in a pair of striking fur heels and placed a caring hand on Billie’s baby bump as they beamed side by side.

The sisters were joined by their stylish mom Suzie Wells, who looked chic in a white sweater and midi skirt.

The proud mom boasted her height in bare heels and styled her brunette locks in loose waves as she turned up a storm with her daughters.

Sam and Billie were joined at the event by their former TOWIE co-star Jessica Wright, who was carrying her baby son Presley.

The reality star, 36, stunned in a nude blazer and trousers co-ord which she wore over a beige bodysuit.

Jessica coordinated with her son, whom she gave birth to in May, and kept her look casual in a pair of chunky white sneakers.

The TV personality was joined by her mother Carol Wright, who looked fabulous in a green plunging maxi dress with a shimmering gold blazer.

Billie greeted longtime friend Jessica as she gushed over her son in a sweet snap at the event.

Billie and Greg shared the happy news that they are expecting a third child in June while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

The couple has been together since September 2011 and got engaged in 2014 while on vacation in the Maldives.

Billie and Greg returned to the island paradise in the Indian Ocean for their wedding and tied the knot in March 2019.

Meanwhile, Sam was joined at her launch by her youngest child Edward, whom she welcomed in May.

Sam and her partner Paul Knightley, 33, have been together since 2014 and share children, Paul, six, and Rosie, four.

