Pregnant Billie Faiers shows off her baby bump in a figure-hugging black strapless gown

She is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd later this year.

And pregnant Billie Faiers looked stunning as she showed off her gorgeous baby bump on Tuesday evening while attending a charity ball in London.

The reality star, 32, dressed to impress in a form-fitting black strapless dress that showcased her changing shape to perfection.

The TV personality wrapped a coordinated scarf around her neck and elevated her body in a pair of sky-high strappy heels.

The Family Diaries star infused glamor as she wore her belongings in a glittery Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

Billie slicked back her blonde locks in a chic up-do and let her bangs fall to the side in loose waves.

The former TOWIE star injected a pop of color into her glamorous look with a sleek fuchsia lipstick and accessory with a pair of chunky gold drop earrings.

Billie arrived at the event by taxi with her manager Xanthe Biggs, who stood out in a strikingly bold pink suit.

The mother of two caused a storm outside the venue, rocking her growing bump in the figure hugging the stylish number.

The beauty recently shared her pregnancy journey as her body continues to change as her due date approaches.

Billie explained how her breasts have grown to size 34E, the largest they’ve ever been, and have become really ‘irritating’.

Billie, who has daughter Nelly, eight, and son Arthur, five, and husband Greg, 37, took to Instagram in June to announce the happy news of her pregnancy while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

The beauty showed off her belly as she posed in the sea with husband Greg wearing a white bikini and sun hat.

The couple has been together since 2011 and got engaged in 2014 while on holiday in the Maldives.

Billie and Greg returned to the island paradise in the Indian Ocean for their wedding and tied the knot in March 2019.

Pretty in pink: Billie arrived at the event by taxi with her manager Xanthe Biggs, who stood out in a strikingly bold pink suit