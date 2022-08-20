Pregnant Billie Faiers shows off her baby bump as she enjoys some sun with mother Suzie Wells

<!–

She recently revealed that she is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd.

And Billie Faiers looked every inch the radiant mother-to-be as she showed off her growing baby bump in a charcoal bikini as she posed with her mom Suzie Wells during their sunny Greek getaway.

The former TOWIE star, 32, and her influencer mom, 52, appeared to be having a blast as they enjoyed a day at the beach.

Giggles: Billie Faiers looked every inch the radiant mom-to-be as she showed off her tummy for a while as she posed with her mom Suzie Wells during their Greek outing on Saturday

The mother and daughter were beaming from ear to ear and seemed to giggle as they enjoyed a dip in the sea.

Proud grandmother Suzie – who was stunned in a two-piece animal print – put a protective hand on her Billie’s tummy for the adorable snaps.

They wore their hair slicked back afterward and each wore sunglasses, and the pair enjoyed an important mother-daughter bond on the day.

On her social media, TV personality Billie wrote: “You’re never too old to go crazy with your mama @suziewells.”

Radiant: Proud Grandmother Suzie – who stunned in a two piece animal print, placed a protective hand on her Billie’s hump for the adorable snaps

Fun: On her social media, TV personality Billie wrote: ‘You’re never too old to go crazy with your mama @suziewells’

It comes after Billie showed off her blossoming baby bump when she took to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot with kids Nelly, seven, and Arthur, five, earlier this month.

The businesswoman struggled to keep her face straight during the session when the youngest member of the family chose to dance around instead while Billie complained, “Someone has different ideas today.”

Modeling looks from her latest range with Asda, Billie looks stunning in an alabaster knit dress that hugs every inch of her gorgeous tummy.

Cheeky: It comes after Billie showed off her blossoming baby bump when she took to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot with kids Nelly and Arthur

The reality star wore her blonde locks in a high ponytail as locks framed her pretty face.

The trio chose to go barefoot for the shoot as they were joined by a photographer in their lavish home.

Meanwhile, daughter Nelly looked adorable in a navy blue Chanel-inspired dress with white trim and silver buttons.

The youngster wore her hair in pigtails as she lovingly cradled her mother’s growing stomach.

Dancer: The TV personality struggled to keep a straight face during the session when the youngest member of the family didn’t strike a pose and instead chose to dance around as Billie complained, ‘Someone has different ideas today’

Cheeky Arthur donned a gray and navy sweater for the occasion, which was paired with matching trousers.

The TV star announced the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram in June while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

The beauty showed off her baby bump as she posed in the sea with husband Greg wearing a white bikini and sun hat.