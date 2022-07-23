Pregnant Billie Faiers displays her blossoming baby bump in a gorgeous bandeau dress

She recently revealed that she is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd.

And Billie Faiers was every inch the radiant beauty on Friday night as she stepped out for a date night in London with her beau, 37.

Showing off her growing baby bump, the Mummy Diaries star, 32, donned a black bandeau midaxi dress for the evening.

The slinky material dress had an asymmetrical hem and a split going down Billie’s thigh, while she paired the number with a pair of small heels with gold straps.

With a glitzy Yves Saint Laurent clutch, the reality star added a collection of gold jewelry and a dainty pendant.

Her bright blonde locks were styled in a brushed-out wave that fell naturally on her shoulders, while Billie wore a dewy palette of makeup.

The star appeared in good spirits as she made her way to dinner in the capital, beaming for snaps beforehand.

She arrived arm in arm with husband of three years Greg as the couple enjoyed a cozy night away from their two children – Nelly, eight, and Arthur, five.

Businessman Greg looked smart in a summer ensemble, as he opted for white shorts and a long-sleeved khaki shirt.

He added a pair of white sneakers to the ensemble as the pair made their way around town.

Billie took to Instagram last month to announce the happy news of her pregnancy while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

The TV personality showed off her baby bump as she posed in the sea with Greg, Nelly and Arthur.

Billie’s daughter Nelly, dressed in a white bikini and sun hat for the announcement photo, kissed her belly while son Arthur stood next to them.

