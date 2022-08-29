Pregnant Biance Gascoigne looks incredible in a plunging wrap dress as she heads in London 

She recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

And Bianca Gascoigne looked fantastic as she headed to Paddington, London on Sunday for a DJ performance at Pergola.

The reality star, 35, who is expecting her first child with partner of one year Arron Wright, dressed to impress in a deep colorful wrap dress.

Mother-to-be: Bianca Gascoigne, who announced she was pregnant with her first child last week, looked stunning as she headed to Pergola in Paddington, London for a DJ performance

The beauty closed her waist with a matching belt as she wore a shiny gold clutch and black headphones ready to perform.

Bianca – the daughter of troubled former footballer Paul Gascoigne and his TV personality ex-wife Sheryl – lifted her body in a towering pair of black strappy heels as she walked to the venue.

She wore a gold necklace and opted for a radiant bronze makeup palette with pink shimmery lipstick and fluttering eyelashes.

Looks good: The reality star, 35, dressed to impress in a deep colorful wrap dress she paired with a sky-high pair of black strappy heels and a gold handbag

Bianca styled her long blonde locks in luxurious waves as they flowed down her bust from a side part.

The appearance follows after the TV personality announced the happy news last week that she is expecting her first child.

Bianca posed with her beauty by recreating the movie posted for the 2007 comedy Knocked Up.

Happy news: The appearance comes after Bianca revealed she’s expecting her first child with partner of one year Arron Wright, by recreating the movie poster for the 2007 comedy Knocked Up before the announcement

Announcement: In addition to the cute photo, Bianca wrote: ‘We are having a baby’

New announcement: The couple created the movie poster for the 2007 comedy Knocked Up (pictured), starring Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen, to announce their happy news

Alongside the cute photo, Bianca announced that the bundle of joy is expected in February, writing, “We’re having a baby.”

Bianca and Arron celebrated their one year anniversary on August 7 with a romantic trip to Paris.

The couple went public with their relationship on Instagram in December 2021, but have been friends for 14 years.

In April, Bianca laid out the couple’s path to romance, explaining that they first met in Dubai in 2008 and kept in touch over the years, before regrouping in the “best relationship ever.”

The former glamor model shared how the “universe always planned it” and she and Arron had become the “best versions of ourselves for each other” over the years.

Bianca previously described Arron as “spouse material” and said the couple had discussed marriage and having children.

Loved up: Bianca – the daughter of former footballer Paul Gascoigne and his TV personality ex-wife Sheryl – and Arron celebrated their one year anniversary on August 7 (pictured)

So romantic: the happy couple celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to Paris

In an interview with Closer magazine in May, the Celebrity Big Brother star said, “We’re getting married. He’s man material, and I see us getting engaged soon.

“Arron is quite traditional and has a large family so it will probably take place here in the UK or we will have two ceremonies.

“Maybe an intimate one abroad and a big ceremony in England for everyone to come. However, I need a ring first!

Making things official: The couple went public in December 2021 with their relationship on Instagram (pictured), but have been friends for 14 years

‘The Universe Planned It’: Bianca and Arron first met in Dubai in 2008 and kept in touch over the years, before regrouping in the ‘best relationship ever’

“I definitely see that settling down and having children is the next stage of my life. We don’t try, we just see what happens.’

Looking back at their previous meeting 14 years ago, Bianca said the couple’s relationship wouldn’t have worked if they had gotten together in 2008.

She added: “The universe works in mysterious ways because if we had been in a relationship then, it wouldn’t have worked.”