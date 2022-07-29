Pregnant Ashley Greene walks hand-in-hand with husband Paul Khoury in LA as they await ‘baby Khoury’

Ashley Greene beamed as she stepped out of Los Angeles with her husband Paul Khoury on Thursday.

The 35-year-old mother-to-be bared a bit of her blossoming belly in a black tank top with side slits.

She paired it with heather gray sweatpants as she walked hand in hand with her artist beau.

Upbeat mood: prospective Ashley Greene beamed as she stepped out with her husband Paul Khoury in Los Angeles on Thursday

The Twilight actress smiled as her long and shiny dark brown locks fell almost to her waist.

It was arranged on one side and the straight locks fell in an undefined side part.

The waistband of her sweatpants was folded over once, slightly revealing the beauty’s burgeoning hump.

She shielded her eyes in glamorous black sunglasses and wore dangling earrings with gold links.

The Florida native opted for comfort as she slipped her feet into a pair of dark Birkenstock sandals.

She carried a small black crossbody-style bag over her torso while paying for a parking meter.

Meanwhile, her husband wore a royal blue shirt under a black and red buffalo plaid coat.

He paired it with casual gray shorts and a pair of worn-out white Champion sneakers.

Casual look: Paul wore a royal blue shirt under a black and red buffalo plaid jacket

Out and about: She carried a small black crossbody-style bag over her torso while paying for a parking meter

Greene later took to Instagram to share a photo from the outing, which was in LA’s Studio City neighborhood.

In her Stories, she uploaded a selfie of her and Paul sitting side by side inside.

They both smiled at the photo as Ashley rested her head on her husband’s shoulder.

Khoury showed off his full beard and pearly whites for the shot, and Ashley tagged his Instagram handle.

Outing: Greene later took to Instagram to share a photo from the outing, which was in LA’s Studio City neighborhood

Last week, Greene shared a sensual photo that showed her maternity silhouette and captioned it: “Baby Khoury is coming…”

In March, she and her husband announced that they were expecting their first child together.

And the couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with Greene posting a gushing tribute in honor of the milestone.

‘I couldn’t ask for anything more. You gave me everything and I’m so grateful to be able to walk through life with my best friend,” she posted on Instagram.

Along with a series of intimate photos, she added: “It’s been such an adventure with you already and we’re about to embark on the biggest chapter yet! The best is yet to come baby. #4years #soulmate #happyanniversary.’