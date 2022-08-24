Pregnant Ashley Greene shows off her growing baby bump in a black tank top and jeans in Los Angeles

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashley Greene showcased her budding baby bump on Tuesday as she headed to an ADR studio in Los Angeles to work on her new film Some Other Woman.

The Twilight star, 35, kept her maternity style for the day simple and showed off her growing belly in a figure-hugging black tank top and light blue jeans.

The mother-to-be completed her outfit with comfy black flip flops and carried a large Dior bag on her shoulder.

Bumping along: Ashley Greene showed off her burgeoning baby bump on Tuesday, as she headed to an ADR studio in Los Angeles to work on her new film, Some Other Woman

Greene – who is expecting her first child with her Australian TV personality husband Paul Khoury – wore her long dark brown locks in a straight style, flowing over her shoulders.

The beauty seemed to have a fresh face for the day and showed off her flawless complexion.

While in the studio, she shared glimpses of her work on her Instagram Stories, posted a picture of headphones with an ADR script for the psychological thriller film, and tagged director Joel David Moore.

Maternity style: The Twilight star, 35, showed off her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging black tank top and light blue jeans

Staying comfortable: The mother-to-be completed her outfit with comfy black flip flops and carried a large Dior bag on her shoulder

“So Excited,” she added in a colorful text image.

Some Other Woman – where she stars as Renata – is currently in post-production. The film follows Eve Carver (Amanda Crew) who is taken to a tropical island for work from her husband, where she meets a strange woman (Greene) who begins to unravel her life.

In addition to Greene and Crew, the film also features Tom Felton from Harry Potter.

New Movie: While in the studio, she shared glimpses of her work on her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of headphones with an ADR script for the psychological thriller film

The Wrong Place star and her husband announced in March that they were expecting their first child together.

The 33-year-old — who began dating Ashley in 2013 — worked as a supervisor for the underwater unit production for her upcoming film, The Immaculate Room.

And the couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with Ashley posting a gushing tribute in honor of the milestone.

‘I couldn’t ask for anything more. You gave me everything and I’m so grateful to be able to walk through life with my best friend,” she posted on Instagram.

Thriller: Some Other Woman follows Eve Carver (Amanda Crew) who is taken to a tropical island for work from her husband, where she meets a woman (Greene) who begins to unravel her life

They first shared their exciting baby news on Instagram by posting a slew of beloved black and white photos of her and husband Paul Khoury having an ultrasound of their little one.

“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. Can’t wait to see you share your light, love and passion with our baby,” she captioned the slideshow.

At the time, her representative told: People: ‘The couple is over the moon with excitement over the expectation of their first child together.’