Pregnant Ashley Greene cradles her growing baby bump as she steps out for lunch in West Hollywood

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Twilights actress Ashley Greene looked blissful as she rocked her budding baby bump Wednesday afternoon as she arrived for lunch in West Hollywood, California.

As she stepped out for a bite to eat, the 35-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child, looked radiant in a light blue dress with a burnt orange paisley pattern.

She completed her figure-hugging ensemble with two gold chains, beige flip flops and black sunglasses on top of her head.

Pregnancy Glow: Twilights star Ashley Greene looked blissful as she cradled her budding baby bump as she arrived for lunch Wednesday afternoon in West Hollywood, California

Later, as she was walking back to her car, the Aftermath actress scrolled through her phone.

Earlier this month, Ashley shared a sensual photo that shows her maternity silhouette and captioned it: “Baby Khoury is coming…”

The One Shot star and her husband Paul Khoury announced in March that they were expecting their first child together.

Baby bump: As she went out for a bite to eat, the 35-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child, looked radiant in a light blue dress with a burnt orange paisley pattern

Mom-to-be: She accessorizes her figure-hugging ensemble with two gold chains and black sunglasses on her head

The Australian-Lebanese 33-year-old — who began dating Ashley in 2013 — worked as a supervisor for the underwater unit’s production on her upcoming film, The Immaculate Room.

And the couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with Ashley posting a gushing tribute in honor of the milestone.

‘I couldn’t ask for anything more. You gave me everything and I’m so grateful to be able to walk through life with my best friend,” she posted on Instagram.

Along with a series of intimate photos, she added, “It’s been such an adventure with you already and we’re about to embark on the biggest chapter yet! The best is yet to come baby. #4years #soulmate #happyanniversary.’

Artistic: Earlier this month Ashley shared a sensual photo of her maternity silhouette

Love: The One Shot star and her husband of three years, Paul Khoury (L, pictured February 14), jointly announced on March 25 that they are expecting their first child

They first shared their exciting baby news on Instagram by posting a slew of beloved black and white photos of her and husband Paul Khoury having an ultrasound of their little one.

“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. Can’t wait to see you share your light, love and passion with our baby,” she captioned the slideshow.

At the time, her rep told People, “The couple are over the moon with excitement about expecting their first child together.”