Pregnant Ashley Greene braves the heat in a sleeveless shirt and tie-dye sweatpants while out in LA

Pregnant Ashley Greene braves the heat in a sleeveless shirt and tie-dye sweatpants while in downtown Los Angeles

By Sam Joseph Semon for Dailymail.com

Published: 06:19, September 8, 2022 | Updated: 06:19, September 8, 2022

Ashley Greene was photographed Wednesday afternoon while spending time in downtown Los Angeles.

The actress, 35, highlighted her growing baby bump in a comfy black sleeveless shirt and blue tie-dyed sweatpants.

She is expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury.

Out and about: Ashley Greene was photographed on Wednesday afternoon while spending time in Downtown Los Angeles

The Twilight actress stepped out of her car in a pair of black leather sandals.

She held a small purse slung over her right shoulder and wore sunglasses.

Her long dark brown hair was tied up in a ponytail that was secured with a pink scrunchie.

Bumping along: The actress, 35, emphasized her growing baby bump in a comfy black sleeveless shirt and blue tie-dyed sweatpants

Comfortable: The Twilight actress stepped out of her car in a pair of black leather sandals

Accessories: She held a small purse over her right shoulder and wore sunglasses

The actress recently shared a love-up shot with her husband on her Instagram account on Tuesday, which showed him kissing her baby bump.

The artist also wrote a short message in the caption of her post to commemorate her husband’s birthday.

Her statement read in part: “You are my best friend and all my heart. Thank you for filling my days with love, laughter and pure joy. I think everyone agrees that you are an incredibly special person and that the world is lucky to know you.”

She is expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury; seen the couple in 2019

She added, “I can’t wait to spend this life (and the next) next to you.”

Khoury left a short message in the comment section of the post that read, “I love you so much! And I can’t wait to meet our daughter!’

Greene and her husband initially started dating in 2013, and they got engaged during a trip to New Zealand that took place in 2016.

The happy couple waited two years before holding a wedding ceremony in San Jose, California.

The couple later revealed that they were planning to start a family last March.

A representative of the couple gave a statement People to confirm the happy news.

“The couple are overjoyed with excitement over expecting their first child together,” they said.

Love Story: Greene and her husband initially started dating in 2013, and they got engaged during a trip to New Zealand that took place in 2016. The happy couple waited two years before holding a wedding ceremony in San Jose, California; the couple seen in 2022

