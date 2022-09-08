Pregnant Ashley Greene braves the heat in a sleeveless shirt and tie-dye sweatpants while out in LA
Ashley Greene was photographed Wednesday afternoon while spending time in downtown Los Angeles.
The actress, 35, highlighted her growing baby bump in a comfy black sleeveless shirt and blue tie-dyed sweatpants.
She is expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury.
Out and about: Ashley Greene was photographed on Wednesday afternoon while spending time in Downtown Los Angeles
The Twilight actress stepped out of her car in a pair of black leather sandals.
She held a small purse slung over her right shoulder and wore sunglasses.
Her long dark brown hair was tied up in a ponytail that was secured with a pink scrunchie.
Bumping along: The actress, 35, emphasized her growing baby bump in a comfy black sleeveless shirt and blue tie-dyed sweatpants
Comfortable: The Twilight actress stepped out of her car in a pair of black leather sandals
The actress recently shared a love-up shot with her husband on her Instagram account on Tuesday, which showed him kissing her baby bump.
The artist also wrote a short message in the caption of her post to commemorate her husband’s birthday.
Her statement read in part: “You are my best friend and all my heart. Thank you for filling my days with love, laughter and pure joy. I think everyone agrees that you are an incredibly special person and that the world is lucky to know you.”
She is expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury; seen the couple in 2019
She added, “I can’t wait to spend this life (and the next) next to you.”
Khoury left a short message in the comment section of the post that read, “I love you so much! And I can’t wait to meet our daughter!’
Greene and her husband initially started dating in 2013, and they got engaged during a trip to New Zealand that took place in 2016.
The happy couple waited two years before holding a wedding ceremony in San Jose, California.
The couple later revealed that they were planning to start a family last March.
A representative of the couple gave a statement People to confirm the happy news.
“The couple are overjoyed with excitement over expecting their first child together,” they said.
Love Story: Greene and her husband initially started dating in 2013, and they got engaged during a trip to New Zealand that took place in 2016. The happy couple waited two years before holding a wedding ceremony in San Jose, California; the couple seen in 2022