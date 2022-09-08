Pregnant Ashley Greene braves the heat in a sleeveless shirt and tie-dye sweatpants while out in LA

<!–

Ashley Greene was photographed Wednesday afternoon while spending time in downtown Los Angeles.

The actress, 35, highlighted her growing baby bump in a comfy black sleeveless shirt and blue tie-dyed sweatpants.

She is expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury.

The Twilight actress stepped out of her car in a pair of black leather sandals.

She held a small purse slung over her right shoulder and wore sunglasses.

Her long dark brown hair was tied up in a ponytail that was secured with a pink scrunchie.

The actress recently shared a love-up shot with her husband on her Instagram account on Tuesday, which showed him kissing her baby bump.

The artist also wrote a short message in the caption of her post to commemorate her husband’s birthday.

Her statement read in part: “You are my best friend and all my heart. Thank you for filling my days with love, laughter and pure joy. I think everyone agrees that you are an incredibly special person and that the world is lucky to know you.”

She added, “I can’t wait to spend this life (and the next) next to you.”

Khoury left a short message in the comment section of the post that read, “I love you so much! And I can’t wait to meet our daughter!’

Greene and her husband initially started dating in 2013, and they got engaged during a trip to New Zealand that took place in 2016.

The happy couple waited two years before holding a wedding ceremony in San Jose, California.

The couple later revealed that they were planning to start a family last March.

A representative of the couple gave a statement People to confirm the happy news.

“The couple are overjoyed with excitement over expecting their first child together,” they said.