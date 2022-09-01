Pregnant Amy Hart reveals her parenthood plans with a ‘scan update’

She revealed earlier this week that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason on Loose Women.

And on Instagram on Wednesday, Amy Hart shared her pregnancy plans with her 1.1 million fans — posting a “scan update” and answering fan questions through her Stories.

The Love Island star, 30, revealed that she expects the new arrival on March 5, 2023, and hints that they will keep the gender as a surprise until the arrival.

The star also hinted that she would have more children, joking that she might be planning to welcome a brood of seven in the future.

Due dates, christenings and gender revealed: Pregnant Amy Hart, 30, has revealed her parenting plans with a ‘scan update’ – also hinting at having more kids

Amy shared a sweet photo of herself and Sam at the Loose Women studios, going into detail about a recent scan — touching on the earlier revelation that doctors found abnormal cells in her cervix.

Amy explained in the caption: ‘Little Scan Update!! The baby wasn’t really playing this morning with all the measurements they had to take but was good because it meant we got an extra long scan! Saw his spine, brain, legs, arms, bladder etc!

So we had all the apps telling us the due date of 6th March, then our early scan from the NHS said 9th March, our midwife worked it out as the 5th and then our private scan 2 weeks ago said 28th February.. Well, it turns out you should always trust your midwife because Em was right and our due date is now March 5th for sure! So I am 13 weeks and 2 days!

Congratulations! She revealed earlier this week that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason on Loose Women

Opening: Amy shared a sweet photo of herself and Sam at the Loose Women studios, going into detail about a recent scan — touching up on the earlier revelation that doctors found abnormal cells in her cervix

“Fibroids look bigger but have just had a call to say that the consultant has looked at them and they don’t think they will affect the baby but just need to get everything back together properly afterwards.” (not sure what happens if it doesn’t?!) In case you missed my story, I also have CIN 1 & 2 on my cervix which will be checked by a consultant as removal can cause preterm labor or MC. Thank you so much for all the great posts yesterday, means so much to us!’

Amy answered a host of questions from fans and went to her stories to share some of her and Sam’s parenting plans.

She said they will keep the baby’s gender as a surprise, and she said not knowing could be the thing that will help her through the labour.

Surprise: She shared that they will keep the baby’s gender a surprise, and she said that not knowing could be the thing that would help her through the labor

Strictly: The couple plans to have an iPad-free zone for their children, explaining that they will both play the role of ‘the strict parent’

‘No, we are not [going to find out], we would like a surprise. So I can’t wait for the day it’s born to find out and I think it will help me through the labor. Like “Come on, what’s it going to be?” she explained.

And when planning the nursery, the couple won’t decorate until the baby has arrived – with a Toy Story theme in mind as they welcome a boy.

With a fan quizzing Amy about pregnancy anxiety, she admitted they’re mostly excited most of the time — with some anxiety when it’s time for scans.

Share: “The only time Sam and I are scared is the night before and the morning of a scan, the rest of the time we’re so excited. And then we get ready to go and we’re like, ‘oh, what happens if this doesn’t go the way we want?’

Family planning: Amy also shared her and Sam’s lists of things they would like to do as a family when welcoming the baby

Cute! She has planned activities such as theme park trips and family vacations for the future

Although the pregnancy was not planned, the reality star hopes to welcome more children in the future, as she joked that seven children could be born.

Amy explained that she wants all of her family’s names to match and told fans, “Three boy names and three girl names, we need to match the names. So whatever we call our first child, it affects what we call our second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh child. My rules are that it should be striking, nothing old-fashioned, nothing weird and nothing boring.’

And as much as she welcomes, one thing is certain: there will be no iPads in Hart-Rason’s household.

The couple plans to have an iPad-free zone for their children, explaining that they will both play the role of “the strict parent.”

Baby Joy: On Monday, Amy revealed she is now between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant

‘Both of us [will be strict], we will try to find the balance between loving and strict, determined but fair. For example, I thought I was being pretty strict about saying we’ll have iPad holders for the car so they can only use it in the car – but Sam said there are never any iPads.”

Amy plans to breastfeed the newbie, but admitted she’ll start bottle feeding if that plan doesn’t work out – with work potentially causing problems with bottle feeding.

And if they follow a traditional path, the couple will have a christening for the toddler – as she admitted “there are already plans” for the event, either on a Saturday or Sunday.

“I’ve been so, so tired. I’ve only been sick once, I was nauseous, but when I go to the toilet I don’t really throw up,” Amy says about the pregnancy so far.

Amy also shared her and Sam’s lists of things they would like to do as a family when welcoming the baby.