Pregnant Amy Hart reveals doctors warned her not to conceive as they found abnormal cells

Amy Hart has revealed she was warned not to get pregnant as the doctors are still at it examining abnormal cells in her cervix.

The Love Island star, 30, revealed this week that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason, 33, and conceived naturally months after freezing her eggs amid lingering fertility fears.

Still, Amy candidly revealed Monday night that she needs to be monitored throughout her pregnancy as she went against the doctor’s advice not to get pregnant while they examine the results of her troubling Pap smear.

Amy was initially told she had an HPV positive diagnosis in May and had already had an “uncomfortable” colposcopy in June to examine her “dodgy cells.”

In her Instagram stories, Amy revealed that she was subsequently told she might need to have abnormalities in her cervix removed after a nurse warned her at the time that they “looked like high-quality cells.”

Amy then clarified that there are some hurdles to overcome as she will have to undergo further testing to check for precancerous cells.

After admitting that she is now under the special attention of a consultant, she admitted it was “quite scary.”

She told her followers: ‘We were going to talk about this on Loose Women, but we all got carried away. So HPV, I have CIN1 and C1N2 on my cervix.

What is egg freezing? Freezing allows women to store their eggs at a young age so they can be used in IVF when they want a family. This gives them a greater chance of conceiving, as the quality of the eggs they produce deteriorates as they age. But so far, less than a fifth have had a baby after using their frozen eggs, according to the fertility watchdog, the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA). It has an average UK cost of £8,000.

“The lady said to me, ‘Don’t get pregnant until I’ve removed these cells.’ I didn’t know then that I was already pregnant.’

She looked anxious and continued, “So now I’m under a consultant. They don’t try to get them out because they could cause miscarriage or early delivery…

“Of course we can hopefully leave them behind, but it’s all been pretty scary.”

Amy also told her followers that doctors had also found fibroids — noncancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus.

She said, “Oh, and luckily I also have four large fibroids on the outside. Yes it’s all fun and games in the room. It’s all fun and play.’

Amy’s pregnancy news came as a surprise to her and her boyfriend Sam Rason after she revealed she had embarked on a journey to freeze her eggs at 27 after undergoing a test that indicated her fertility levels were low for her age.

She admitted to her followers, “I didn’t want people to think it was all a lie. It was very unexpected.’

Amy has openly documented that she underwent three rounds of egg freezing – two of which were successful and resulted in the freezing of 12 eggs at a cost of £12,000.

On Monday’s episode of Loose Women, she revealed that despite her fertility issues, she got pregnant naturally and that the news came as a surprise because it was “unplanned.”

She explained during the show, “Maybe I’ll need them in the future. It was never about not being able to get pregnant, it was more about the longevity of my egg reserve…

“If I don’t need them, I’ll give them.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last year, the reality star explained that she had her eggs frozen at age 27 after discovering she had low ovarian reserve, revealing she would donate them if she “can’t afford them.” to use’.

She spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, where she told them how early menopause runs in her family, not wanting her family history or being single to “ever stop her having children.”

Early menopause, also known as premature ovarian failure, is a loss of normal function of the ovaries before a woman turns 40. It affects about one in 1,000 women ages 15 to 29 and one in 100 ages 30 to 39.

Amy explained that when she went to see a fertility doctor and she was told, ‘We’re not going to freeze your eggs if we don’t need to’ because of her age — but they ended up doing it because she had a low ovary reserve.

She explained that she had not been given the option of having her eggs frozen by the NHS, admitting: ‘I am in a very fortunate position where I can go private, and I had a lot of support from my family, and it was something I chose to do.

“I understand it’s not an option for everyone, but I do believe that knowledge is power. So for me the fertility MOT is £480 at the London clinic.

‘And that for me – just knowing. And then you can kind of plan your life – you can’t plan your life around it – that’s wrong to say, sorry.

‘That’s wrong to say. It gives you more options. It gives you more knowledge. I know I’ll have good fertility for another three to four years.’

Amy found fame in Love Island’s 2019 series, where she famously left the villa after being dumped by her ‘half-friend’ Curtis Pritchard.