Pregnant Amy Childs speaks out about pre-birth symptoms

Amy Childs says her third “whirlwind” pregnancy is very “different” from when she was expecting her other two kids.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, who is already mum to Polly, four, and Ritchie Jr, two, is expecting twins with her partner Billy Delbosq.

And the television personality talked about the symptoms she is experiencing this time before going into labor again.

She wrote in her OKAY! magazine column: ‘I’ve never had heartburn while pregnant – this pregnancy was a complete whirlwind.

“I brought it up on Instagram and a lot of people messaged me that if you get heartburn, you’re having a baby with a lot of hair.

“When Billy and I left the other day, I was sitting there and having sparkling water, and then something came over me.

“The heartburn was like another level. I literally get the Gaviscon and knock him down. It’s safe to have.’

Amy revealed she was expecting twins in October and this week she rubbed her blossoming baby bump while dressed in light gray maternity sportswear as she awaits the arrival of her twins.

The reality star took to TikTok where she shared a video of herself in PrettyLittleThing’s two-part set, mimicking the words from Niana Guerrero’s song Twinnem.

Dressed in a ribbed zip-up gray jacket and matching trousers, Amy rocked glamorous makeup and freshly blow-dried locks, as she sat next to a Christmas tree.

The clip began with the reality star lip-syncing, “It’s just me and my twinnem,” before pointing to her stomach and uttering the lyrics, “Go best friend!”

Amy captioned the video: “Every time I feel the twins move #pregnancy #fyp #twins.”

It comes after Amy recalled a pregnancy scare she contracted while at a restaurant with her family earlier this month.

The reality star revealed this in her column with OKAY! magazine that she recently felt so sick in a restaurant that she almost passed out.

Amy said she went outside to get some fresh air and was forced to lie down on the floor in the cold when she felt unwell.

“I took a really funny turn when I was at a diner in Brentwood with my mom, dad, and Polly. I’ve never passed out in my life, but this felt like I was going to pass out,” she said.

“I left the table and went outside to get some fresh air, then lay down on the freezing floor for about 10 minutes!”

Amy said her mom came to check on her quickly and the next day she had a doctor’s appointment, who said one of the babies spinning in her tummy might have made her sick.

“They think one of the babies did an extreme move, like a somersault, and it drained my energy,” she said.

The TOWIE star said she’s doing better now and she’s passed the 20-week mark.

Amy and Billy, 38, have been an item since last October, just two months after the mother-of-two split from her ex-boyfriend Tim after 14 months together.

She has previously praised businessman Billy for acting as a father figure to her children Polly, four, and Ritchie Jr, two, from previous relationships.