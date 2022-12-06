Predicting the winner of the Spain vs Morocco match

Al Jazeera’s AI bot Kashef has crunched the numbers and has some predictions for today’s game.

Spain faces Morocco in the round of 16 match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analyzed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Spain vs Morocco

Where: Education City Stadium

When: December 6, 18:00 (15:00 GMT)

Prediction: Spain go into today’s clash with the Atlas Lions as heavy favourites, but will nonetheless need to produce a vastly improved performance since the loss to Japan in their last outing.

Morocco, the last remaining Arab team, has yet to lose a match during the tournament and finished top of Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium.

Looking at all the data, Kashef predicts a 69 percent chance that 2010 World Cup winner Spain will win and face Portugal in the quarterfinals on December 10.

Who will win the World Cup?

Kashef has correctly predicted all six knockout matches so far. After 54 games played in total in this World Cup, Kashef has an accuracy level of 69 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next game until the final.

Predicting the results of matches is not an easy task: external factors, such as team morale or the physical state of the players, make a big difference in the development of the game.

