Predicting the winner of the Portugal vs Switzerland match

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and has some predictions for today’s game.

In the last round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, the ninth-placed Portugal will compete against the fifteenth-placed Switzerland.

Kashef, ours artificial intelligence (AI) robothas analyzed over 200 stats, including wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the last century to see who has the best chance of winning today.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Portugal against Switzerland

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: December 6, 10:00 PM (7:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: Portugal and Switzerland are fairly evenly matched. The two European teams have already faced each other twice this year in the Nations League and each won one match.

Portugal topped their group, scoring six goals in three games. Switzerland finished second in their group after dramatically winning their last game 3–2 against Serbia.

Kashef has dutifully crunched all the numbers, but has no clear front-runner. Nevertheless, Kashef assumes with 58 percent that Portugal will win this match and will face 2010 World Cup champion Spain in the quarterfinals on December 10.

Who will win the World Cup?

After 54 matches this World Cup, Kashef has an accuracy level of 69 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task – external factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference to how the game plays out.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.