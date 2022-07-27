Predicting customer churn with machine learning

This article focuses on how machine learning can help you avoid customer churn. We will analyze one illustrative case, identify the business’s problem, tell you how to develop the solution with the assistance of expert programmers, and find critical benefits.

What is customer churn?

Customer churn is a term used when an existing client stops utilizing a company’s services and/or stops buying its products. In other words, the customer decides to sever their ties with the company. Some types of churn cannot be prevented, such as moving to another country. This type of outflow is called untargeted. But today, we will analyze a different class of customer churn, target churn.

Capital flight is a massive problem for companies, as it contributes to lower revenue. This adds pressure on the team to make up for lost income. The most common way to achieve this is to attract new customers. But as we all know, it is difficult and expensive. In addition, the cost of people acquisition will further affect the company’s overall revenue.

There are some other indirect results associated with customer churn. People who used to buy from us start new relationships with the company’s competitors. Sometimes they may even try to take other loyal customers with them.

According to forecasts, financial institutions will lose 24% of revenue in the next 3-5 years, mainly due to the outflow of customers to new fintech companies.

For the reasons mentioned above and more, reducing customer churn is a key business strategy for most companies. Even if it isn’t a company’s strategic goal, it’s definitely in the best interest to keep every client.

So, now that we understand what customer churn is and why it needs to be dealt with urgently let’s look at the different ways companies deal with it.

Usually, biased judgments help in identifying clients who may leave. In such scenarios, you are more likely to end up targeting people who won’t leave you. Giving retention incentives to such customers adds unnecessary operating costs. In addition, you risk not reaching those who may actually go. Hence, you end up losing your business.

Can AI-driven analytics help predict/reduce churn?

We will delve into a case study that outlines the solution’s needs, challenges, solutions, approaches, and benefits. Data, names, numbers, and some other elements have been anonymized/randomized to protect sensitive information and respect their privacy. One of the examples.

Business: International Bank.

Industry: Financial Services.

Need: Big banks are losing customers to fintech startups that use a data-driven approach to attract, serve and retain customers. Big banks need innovation to keep customers. They must actively reach out to customers who may be leaving.

Problem: Leading multinational bank focuses on private banking. The bank has experienced increased customer churn over the past period due to increased competition in the market. The bank has a large amount of customer data, but, unfortunately, does not benefit.

The bank also wants to understand what causes capital flight to prevent the problem, rather than just react after the fact. The main difficulty is to reduce the number of people who refuse bank services, make the business more stable and increase profits.

Solution: Using an AI-powered platform, the bank began to discover the characteristics that caused customer churn. These patterns were found automatically using the underlying complex machine learning algorithms. In addition, the customer churn profile identified high-yield customers at risk. Proactive campaigns are now running regularly to ensure they can retain such customers before they leave.

Approach: Here is a three-step approach that worked really well for the business:

Identify and connect to the dataset you want: customer data, including demographics, assets, credit scores, complaints, invoices, tenure, and more.

Self-service data conversion: unimportant columns were removed, missing/invalid data fixed with quick options, and data from various sources merged together.

One-Click Automated Insights: Insights were discovered that created a customer churn profile. The characteristics of such clients and their tendency to churn were predicted. This predictive model is now used to predict and reduce churn by actively addressing them.

Interesting ideas automatically floated to the surface with the help of an artificial intelligence engine. These discoveries startled the team at the multinational bank.

Here are a few key notes:

A customer’s age, number of complaints, account balance, and the number of products they use have the impact on whether a customer leaves or not.

Clients in the younger age range and with low account balances are more likely to close their accounts.

Female clients in the 25-35 age group are more likely to leave.

Most of the clients who left did not use any product besides a bank account.

Credit rating does not have a significant impact on customer churn.

Thus, a large multinational bank successfully implemented an ML-based platform that helped identify factors influencing customer churn. Thanks to this, the company successfully prevents this phenomenon. It is vital that the machine processed the entire array of data, and there was no need to spend time searching for data manually or writing code.

To respond to specific company requests and discover non-obvious information, the platform used the principles of ML. Thanks to this, the company now has exemplary portraits of people who refuse bank services. Bank staff can contact existing customers who fit this profile and take preventive action to reduce churn.

Conclusion

Companies often use the passive method when it comes to churning – setting prices as low as possible, targeting the highest potential monthly customer growth – everything but carefully assessing the factors that affect your churn and ensuring that data works for themselves. Ultra-aggressive selling techniques may be effective in the short term, but you’re treating the symptoms, not the disease.

Taking a more innovative approach to churn prediction—by integrating ML into the solution—allows you to understand and respond to why a user might leave. A user’s success with your service (product) may depend on the most insignificant conditions. Developing the solution with the assistance of expert ML engineers and programmers to handle your churn will give you clarity on each one and ultimately help you overcome churn.