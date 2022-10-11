Predict six correct scores to win up to £1million with bet365 challenge
Gamblers can win up to £1 million this season with the new 6 Scores Challenge prediction game which is free to play on bet365.
bet365 gives all new and eligible UK customers the chance to win up to £1,000,000 by correctly predicting the scores of six Premier League matches each weekend.
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
Terms and Conditions: *Open Account Offer. Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum Deposit Requirement. Free Bets are paid out as Bet Credits and are available for use in the settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, wagering and payment method exclusions apply. Returns do not include stakes with betting credits. Time limits and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
If all your predictions are correct you will win bet365’s 6 Scores Challenge jackpot.
focused on the £1 million jackpot has been tricky in recent weeks with goals galore in many games, including Sunday’s Arsenal-Liverpool clash with a five-goal thriller in favor of the Gunners.
Now Liverpool head to Man City, where their defense takes on the league’s top scorer with 15 goals, Erling Haaland.
View all 6 Scores Challenge schedule for next week’s round above.
Remember that all is not lost if you fall short of one or two results, bet365 also offers prizes for three, four and five correct results.
6 Scores Challenge Prizes
Three correct scores – £5
Four correct scores – £50
Five correct scores – £1,000
Six correct scores – up to £1,000,000
A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are celebrating the launch of our latest free-to-play game with an incredible jackpot. We will be following the competitions closely, hoping that one or more lucky customers can succeed in our 6 Scores Challenge.”
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
IT’S BACK
Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible gambler is someone who:
- Sets time and money limits before playing
- Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed
- Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org
For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);