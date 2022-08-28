‘Pre-bunking’ shows promise against misinformation

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Shortly after the Russian invasion, the hoaxes began. Ukrainian refugees took jobs, committed crimes and abused alms. The misinformation quickly spread online across Eastern Europe, sometimes pushed by Moscow in an effort to destabilize its neighbors.

It is the kind of rapid spread of lies that in many countries has been blamed for increased polarization and an erosion of trust in democratic institutions, journalism and science.

But countering or stopping misinformation has proved elusive.

However, new findings from university researchers and Google reveal that one of the most promising responses to misinformation may also be one of the simplest.

In an article published in the magazine on Wednesday Scientific progressThe researchers describe how short online videos that teach basic critical thinking skills can help people better resist misinformation.

The researchers created a series of videos similar to a public service announcement that focused on specific misinformation techniques — characteristics seen in many common false claims, including emotionally charged language, personal attacks, or false comparisons between two non- related items.

Researchers then gave people a series of claims and found that those who watched the videos were significantly better at distinguishing false information from accurate information.

It’s an approach called “pre-bunking,” and it builds on years of research into an idea known as inoculation theory, which suggests that people expose how misinformation works, using harmless, fictitious examples, to defend their defenses against can reinforce false claims.

With the findings in hand, Google plans to soon roll out a series of pre-bunking videos in Eastern Europe targeting scapegoats, which can be seen in much of the misinformation about Ukrainian refugees. That focus was chosen by Jigsaw, a division of Google that is seeking new ways to tackle misinformation and extremism.

“We’ve spent quite a bit of time and energy studying the problem,” said Beth Goldberg, Jigsaw’s lead researcher and one of the authors of the paper. “We started thinking: how can we make the users, the people online, more resilient to misinformation?”

The two-minute clips then show how these tactics can appear in headlines or social media posts to trick someone into believing something that isn’t true.

They are surprisingly effective. Subjects who watched the videos were found to be significantly better at distinguishing false claims from accurate information when tested by the researchers. The same positive results occurred when the experiment was repeated on YouTube, where nearly 1 million people watched the videos.

Researchers are now investigating how long the effects last and whether “booster” videos can help maintain the benefits.

Previous findings have suggested that online games or tutorials that teach critical thinking skills can also improve resilience to misinformation. But videos, which can be played alongside online advertisements, are likely to reach many more people, says Jon Roozenbeek, a professor at the University of Cambridge and one of the authors of the study.

Other authors included researchers from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and the University of Western Australia.

Google’s efforts will be one of the largest real-world tests of pre-bunking to date. The videos will be released on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. All three countries have accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees and their citizens can be vulnerable to misinformation about refugees.

Yasmin Green, CEO of Jigsaw, said the work on prebunking is intended to complement Google’s other efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation: “As the scourge of misinformation grows, we can do a lot more to give people clues and provide features that help them stay safe and informed online.”

While journalistic fact checks can be effective in exposing a particular piece of misinformation, they are time consuming and labor intensive. By focusing on features of misinformation in general rather than specific claims, pre-bunking videos can help one discover false claims on a wider variety of topics.

Another method, content moderation by social media companies, can often be inconsistent. While platforms like Facebook and Twitter often remove misinformation that violates their rules, they are also criticized for not doing more. Other platforms like Telegram or Gab have a largely hands-off approach to misinformation.

Moderation of social media content and journalistic fact-checking can also carry the risk of alienating those who believe the misinformation. They can also be ignored by people who already distrust legitimate news channels.

“The word fact-checking itself has been politicized,” says Roozenbeek.

However, pre-bunking videos do not focus on specific claims and make no statements about what is true or not. Instead, they teach the viewer how false claims work in general — whether it’s an election claim or NASA’s moon landings, or the latest bird flu outbreak.

That portability makes pre-bunking a particularly effective way to deal with misinformation, according to John Cook, a research professor at Monash University in Australia who has created online games that teach ways to spot misinformation.

“We’ve done enough research to know that this can be effective,” Cook said. “What we need now are the resources to deploy this on a large scale.”

More information:

