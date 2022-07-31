Pray to God! People admit the things they say to God when they’re alone and share their thoughts

A prayer to God can be very personal, but these people have shared their secret conversations.

People from all over the world went to the American confession app To whisper to reveal the thoughts, dreams and wishes they focus on when they say a prayer.

One woman admitted asking her God to take care of her future husband, while another asks for help dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.

Elsewhere, some people said that praying to God was their favorite way to connect with their faith because they disagreed with the limitations of structured worship.

Here, FEMAIL lists some of the most revealing thoughts…

Heartbreaking! This Colorado Woman Admits She Hates Her God For Making Sure She Doesn’t Want Her Child But Asks God To Help Her Get Through It

This person in the US admits that they thank God for every cute boy, by looking up at the sky and smiling ‘Well done sir’

This Ontario Muslim woman asks her God to forgive her future husband’s sins, adding that someone there is currently getting their sins expunged

Model looks! In Illinois there is someone who desperately wants to become a model and asks God’s help to fulfill the dream

A person in South Dakota left the church because of the rules and anti-LGBTQ, but they still speak to God every night believing that he accepts everyone

This person in New Jersey doesn’t go to church but still talks to God because they feel better when they cry and talk to him even when nothing changes

Real love! A person in Texas prays for his boyfriend every night and asks God to protect him and help him in his daily steps

Someone in Texas has been single for too long and asks God for a partner to love

This person in Mishawaka, Indiana feels isolated from their friends and family but believes God will listen

Someone in Idaho says they would rather pray to God than interfere with the structure of the church because they don’t always agree with the rule

This person admits that they were trying to end their life and asked God to give a sign. They feel blessed since that day and know for sure that he is listening