Prankster ‘accidentally’ exposed himself to schoolgirls at Edinburgh’s Camera Obscura

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Callum Carlyle, 25, (pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court today), has escaped the sex offender registry after exposing himself at a tourist attraction

A man who “accidentally” exposed himself to a group of 15-year-old girls when he used optical illusion mirrors to make his penis look bigger has escaped the sex offender registry.

Callum Carlyle, 25, was alone with his girlfriend in a room at the Camera Obscura and World of Illusions tourist attraction in Edinburgh and thought no one could see it when he took his penis out.

The prankster, from Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland, joked with an optical illusion device that made objects appear larger.

But he didn’t realize that images from the room were beamed to a screen in a nearby area where members of the public – including 15-year-old schoolgirls – were watching.

The indecent joke was subsequently reported to police and the ’embarrassed’ mechanic was brought into the Edinburgh Sheriff Court dock today, where he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of breach of the peace.

Fiscal Deputy Ross Carver told the court: “The accused was alone in the room when he unfastened his belt, unbuttoned his pants and removed his flaccid penis.

“He then held his penis in his hand and walked across the room and seemed to grow in size.

“Then he tucked his penis back into his pants.

“His partner walked out of the room and witnesses heard her say, ‘I can’t take you anywhere.'”

‘He followed her out of the room. Unfortunately, that illusion is projected onto a screen in an adjacent room where the public saw what the accused were doing, including girls as young as 15 years old.

‘This case has therefore been reported to the police.’ The Crown accepted that there was “no significant sexual aspect” to the behavior that took place on August 1, 2020, the court heard.

Mr Carlyle was alone with his girlfriend in a room at the tourist attraction Camera Obscura and World of Illusions in Edinburgh (pictured) and thought no one could see it when he took his penis out

Defense attorney Nigel Bruce said his client had thought the joke was “a big laugh” between him and his partner and was unaware that others could see him at the time.

Mr Bruce said Mr Carlyle was “deeply embarrassed” by his appearance in court and that he “deeply regrets” the incident which he described as “foolish play”.

He said his client had been concerned for two years about the possibility of being added to the sex offender registry.

Sheriff Fiona Reith warned the trader, adding: “This is an extremely unfortunate situation. It has brought you great embarrassment.

“You didn’t know the camera was being forwarded to another room.”