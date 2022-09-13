Pramila Jayapal tweets 9/11 tribute including death figures of the 19 TERRORISTS

Rep. Pramila Jayapal tweeted and then retracted an 11th memorial post on Sunday that honored those who died in the attacks after using a figure that online critics were quick to note appeared to include the 19 hijackers in all.

It was the second consecutive year that Jayapal had posted the vacancy.

“Today we commemorate the 2,996 people who died on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives serving our country in the eternal wars that followed,” she said, using a critical term for the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. that followed. the attacks of 2001.

Her post came on a day when most other political figures honored the 2,977 victims — including those in the World Trade Center towers, at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The figure also includes passengers and crew on board the four planes used by the 19 hijackers who carried out the attack. It includes first responders who died in the attack.

Her tweet was accompanied by an image of the Twin Towers.

The usually well-mediated Washington legislator is a prominent progressive.

Her office gave no direct explanation when asked why she deleted the tweet.

Her tweet for 2021 on September 11 was identical and was also deleted.

She then tweeted on Sunday about those who suffered in the aftermath of the attacks.

“Today we must remember the communities here at home that have suffered so much – not only from the terrorist attacks that are affecting the psyche of every American, but also because of the hatred, discrimination and erosion of civil liberties they have had to endure,” she wrote.

She posted the tweet as the nation mourned those lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks

A Google search of the number of people killed returns the 2,996 result, including the 19 hijackers

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) also tweeted the 2,996 figure

Media accounts have noted that a Google search of the question “how many people died on 9/11?” results in an answer of 2,996.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) has also used the figure of 2,996 – in a tweet referring to “2,996 souls.”

“If you’re going to knock @RepJayapal for including the hijackers in the number of people killed on 9/11, please include @GOPLeader in your critique as well,” wrote journalist Yashar Ali.

McCarthy tweeted at 9:50am on Sunday morning: “We can never forget – not only the 2,996 souls we lost on 9/11 – but also the first responders who encountered the buildings and those who made sacrifices to stop Flight 93,” referring to the United Airlines flight that crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks concluded that the United States Capitol was the likely target of Flight 93.

Jayapal was criticized for her post online.

“I’ll remember the 2,977 victims, not the 19 terrorists, but you do,” Case Western Reserve law professor Jonathan Adler wrote, as other commentators noted she made the same tweet last year.

Jayapal’s office did not immediately respond to questions about why she was using the figure or deleting the tweet.

President Joe Biden used the 2,977 in his own remarks at the Pentagon on Sunday.

“Twenty-one years ago—twenty-one years, and we still kept our promise: never forget. We keep the memory of all those precious lives stolen from us: 2,977 – at Ground Zero in New York; in Shanksville, where my wife speaks now; in Pennsylvania; 184 of them here in the Pentagon,” he said.