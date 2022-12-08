Praise the Saints! Shadow and Bone season 2 finally has a release date

It’s official! Shadow and Bone season 2 will be available on Netflix starting March 16, 2023.

The streaming service announced that the popular fantasy series Shadow and Bone will be returning to screens soon. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is comprised of eight episodes. All episodes will be available on launch day.

The official announcement is available in the tweet below.

Shadow and Bone will be back on March 16th! Here's your first look at Season 2:

We had already known that Season 2 would air sometime in 2023. Now, we know when the second season of Shadow and Bone will be back.

Netflix released the official synopsis of Season 2 in a press release. It read: “Alina Starkov has fled. She is both a beacon of light to some and a suspected traitor to other, and she is determined take down the Shadow Fold to save Ravka.

General Kirigan is back to finish what he started. Kirigan is now more dangerous than ever thanks to a terrifying new army, seemingly indestructible Shadow Monsters, and terrifying new Grisha soldiers. Alina and Mal form a formidable alliance to stop Kirigan. They travel across continents in search of two mythical creatures to enhance their powers.

The Crows are back in Ketterdam and must form new alliances to defeat old rivals and grudges that threaten their place in the Barrel. The Crows will once again find themselves in a collision with the legendary Sun Summoner when they have the chance to commit a fatal heist.

“Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone is back for a second season. There are new friendships and romances, epic adventures, and a shocking family secret that could endanger everything.

SHADOW AND BONE Season 2 March 16

Shadow and Bone’s second-season returns key cast members Jessie Mei Li, Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), and Archie Renaux(Mal Oretsov). That trio is joined by other series regulars Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Calahan Skogman (Matthias), Daisy Head (Genya Safin) and Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra).

Season 2 will also feature four new supporting characters. Fans-favorite characters Nikolai will be played by Patrick Gibson (Tolkien: The OA), Jack Wolfe(The Witcher), Lewis Tan(Mortal Kombat), and Anna Leong Brophy. Wylan Hendriks and Tamar Kir–Battar will play Lantsov and Wylan Hendriks.

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone will be the second season. It is written by Eric Heisserer and will adapt several novels from Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy series.

