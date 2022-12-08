Thursday, December 8, 2022
Praise the Saints! Shadow and Bone season 2 finally has a release date

by Jacky
It’s official! Shadow and Bone season 2 will be available on Netflix starting March 16, 2023.

The streaming service announced that the popular fantasy series Shadow and Bone will be returning to screens soon. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is comprised of eight episodes. All episodes will be available on launch day.

