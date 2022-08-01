Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi is a renowned healthcare expert in the United Kingdom. Memory loss is one of the problems seen in people diagnosed with dementia. Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi, famous as Prabhi Sodhi, Praby Sodhi, Prabhy Sodhi, and Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi Abbey Healthcare, says that more than forgetting things, this problem can have a more significant effect on these people. The people diagnosed with dementia, inside their body, the brain begins to get damaged.

Prabhi Sodhi Tells How Difficult is to be a Dementia Care Specialist?

Prabhi Sodhi says the life of a Dementia Care Specialist is tough initially. Choosing this profession was difficult. But this profession makes him very happy at the same time. He says seeing people recovering from this disease is what makes him feel relaxed. The family and the person diagnosed with dementia undergo many hardships. So to make them happy is what satisfy the most.

Memory loss is a problem which creates difficulties in remembering things. It is seen that dementia people are affected by this in their daily lives. Aside from that, the people connected to these people may also see a specific impact. To determine how to help the patients, Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi, the dementia care expert, suggests how memory loss affects dementia.

Prabhy Sodhi Shares the Effects of Memory Loss in Dementia

Dementia can be of various types, and their symptoms can include the loss of memory. Thus, most patients diagnosed with these types of dementia can undergo this symptom. It can generate effects that may differ from one person to another.

On an everyday basis, the dementia specialist, Mr. Prabhy Sodhi, says that not remembering information that a person is familiar with is one of the effects of memory loss. With the onset of this medical condition, the person may be unable to recall it. This information can be regarding routes or addresses they often use during journeys.

Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi puts forth that there can also be other effects of losing memory:

Difficulty in Making a New Memory: Some events may have recently occurred in a dementia patient’s life. Despite being recent, their registration may fail, so accessing this memory later on, may seem difficult.

Recalling Events After Big Intervals: In some instances, a patient may be able to recall a piece of information. In doing so, longer time intervals may pass. Thus, their brain may not provide quick access to that memory.

Which Memories can be Lost in this Medical Condition?

How memory loss affects a person is not the same in every case. Likewise, patients may not forget only one type of memory. Variation can be seen here as well, as Praby Sodhi has observed. Some patients with dementia may not remember conversations that have very recently happened. This will eventually result in making a new memory and registering it in the brain.

Another memory loss can be seen when patients cannot quote appropriate words. They may not remember the correct words for certain things.

These people would know certain people too well. Post the occurrence of dementia, the names are not remembered for longer, says Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi .

. They may be unable to recall where they have kept items they frequently use.

At times, patients with dementia may fail to recognize the faces of people they know. This may include their family members as well.

Losing information about how to do basic things such as washing their hands, brushing their teeth, etc., is another type of memory loss.

Difficulties may arise in remembering the dates of important events such as birthdays, anniversaries, medical appointments, etc.

Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi Explains What to Remember When Dealing with Dementia Patients having Memory Loss?

Even though memory loss can result in chaotic situations, they are more observed by other people than patients with dementia. According to Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi, when the effects of losing memory are seen, the patients may not realize them, and their close ones will see the impact more than these people.

Hence, when such patients are dealt with, the close ones need to remain calm. The situation can be managed better by assisting them in recalling things gradually, and this can prevent more considerable chaos from occurring, says the dementia specialist.

In the Final Analysis,

Losing memory is a common symptom of dementia, irrespective of its type. Various types of information can be lost, from the names of people to the most recent occurrences. Prabhdyal Singh Sodhi shares that this situation needs to be handled with patience. At this point, it is a critical phase for the person and their near ones. So it is essential to deal with anyone diagnosed with dementia patiently. This will prevent more significant damage at a fast pace. Moreover, the situation will be more manageable for the patients’ close ones.