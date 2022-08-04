PR guru Mitch Catlin at centre of Matthew Guy political scandal that Dan Andrews is relishing

The man who claims he “made” Jennifer Hawkins has become embroiled in a “secret attempt to break donation laws” enjoyed by Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

Mitch Catlin abruptly resigned Tuesday as chief of staff to Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy after it was revealed that he had asked wealthy party donor Jonathan Munz to pay $100,000 to his private marketing firm.

While the backlash has helped mitigate the recent finding of “extensive misconduct” by Labor MPs by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC), it’s far from the first time Mr Catlin has made headlines.

The self-proclaimed “marketing guru” is known in fashion and retail circles for claiming that he made Hawkins a huge success when he was PR boss for Myer and she was the face of the department store chain.

Mitch Catlin (pictured), who claims to have “made” Jennifer Hawkins, is now embroiled in a political scandal involving Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy.

Jennifer Hawkins (pictured) worked closely with Mitch Catlin when she was the face of Myer

While this claim is not supported by Hawkins, it did not harm Mr. Catlin.

In another PR coup, Mr. Catlin and his team turned a potential disaster into a huge success by using a cardboard cutout of Kim Kardashian for guests to pose with when the superstar failed to show up at Flemington Racecourse in 2011. Melbourne.

“It was when Instagram really took off, and it became a social media phenomenon where people posed with it and later wondered where it had gone,” he said. The age.

Kim Kardashian is pictured in Melbourne, Australia on November 18, 2014, three years after a cardboard cutout of her was used in the same city when she failed to show up

The former TV journalist — he was chief of staff for Ten and Los Angeles correspondent for Seven — went on to hold high-profile roles in marketing and public relations, including a stint with Karl Stefanovic.

In 2018, when Stefanovic’s ratings on Nine’s Today show plummeted following his high-profile divorce, he hired Mr Catlin to save his brand as an everyday dude.

Mr. Catlin is also credited with signing Nicole Kidman for vitamin company Swisse, but naysayers have snipped that he’s “best known for bringing celebrities into marquees at the Melbourne Cup.”

Mr. Catlin’s proposed contract with Mr. Munz reportedly required the wealthy donor to pay $8,333 per month.

The payments to Mr. Catlin’s Catchy Media Marketing and Management are said to relate to services described as “supporting business interests.”

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews enjoys political scandal involving former chief of staff to Victorian opposition leader Mitch Catlin

Mr. Catlin hired lawyers to draft a contract – which never materialized – and then sent it to his boss, Mr. Guy, with a request to “forward it to” Mr. Munz.

“Hey MG. Enclosed is the proposed agreement between (Mr Munz) and Catchy Media Marketing and Management,” wrote Mr Catlin in an email sent to Mr Guy’s private email address obtained by Nine Newspapers.

“It’s according to the original email agreement between you and me.

‘May I leave you to forward it? (Lawyers) will contact him if you do.’

Mr. Munz, the billionaire founder of plumbing manufacturer Reliance Worldwide Corporation, was reportedly surprised by Mr. Catlin’s proposal.

Mitch Catlin is also great at self-promotion – he’s pictured with pop star Delta Goodrem

He told the Herald Sun that he immediately rejected the ‘unsolicited’ contract.

“I don’t know how many people have received this unsolicited and unwanted email, but when I got it, I immediately rejected it,” said Mr Munz.

Mr Guy said the proposal was “considered and never went through”.

‘I highly value integrity. I want to make that very clear… We didn’t do this. We did not agree with this. Nothing is signed.’

The Andrews administration has asked IBAC to investigate whether Mr. Guy or Mr. Catlin may have committed a crime by conspiring in potentially corrupt behavior.

Mitch Catlin (center) is pictured with American TV host Ellen DeGeneres (left) and her wife Portia De Rossi (right)

It said Mr Guy had to answer questions about the contract and called it a “secret attempt to break donation laws.”

The Liberal Party’s chances of winning the Victorian state election in November have been severely dented by the scandal, and it remains to be seen whether Mr Guy or Mr Catlin will recover.

But, as Mr. Catlin told the… Herald Sun in 2018 ‘brands must regularly pause, revise and change over time, otherwise you will fall behind’.

His career is now on hiatus and a revision and change seem likely.

Daily Mail Australia has asked for comment from Mr Guy and Mr Catlin.