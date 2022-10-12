PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine advisory committee

A PR firm representing Pfizer and Moderna has “embedded” staff on the CDC’s vaccine approval committee, it has been revealed.

New York-based company Weber Shandwick has been responsible for raising Pfizer’s profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech company became a household name following its vaccine success.

Still, questions have been raised about a potential conflict of interest when it emerged that the company was hired by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the pandemic to boost its “health communications.”

It was involved in PR campaigns encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid.

But a spokesperson for Weber Shandwick told DailyMail.com it had a “thorough vetting and mitigation process to prevent conflict.”

Vaccine makers made more than $34 billion in profits last year from the Covid shots alone — equivalent to $1,000 per second by estimates.

They are expected to earn billions more from the bivalent booster shots that are rolling out this winter — with the US buying 171 million doses.

Today, the updated photos — tackling Omicron variants — were given the go-ahead for kids as young as five. They are currently recommended for all over 12s.

Experts have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest with the CDC after it hired Weber Shandwick, who has also worked for Pfizer and Moderna. The agency has no comment yet

Weber Shandwick works for the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD).

The possible conflict of interest was brought to the attention of an employee of the PR agency in a LinkedIn message last year.

They wrote on the social media site: ‘So excited to start a new role today! I’m joining Weber Shandwick as an Account Director in support of a contract I know well, with the CDC’s NCIRD!’

Now FDA Approves Bivalent Booster Shot For Kids As Young As FIVE Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded eligibility for the bivalent vaccine. The new jab – created by Pfizer and Moderna – boosts immunity and targets variants BA.4 and BA.5. It is currently being rolled out to anyone over the age of 12. But today, the FDA gave Moderna’s the go-ahead for children as young as six, and Pfizer’s for children as young as five. dr. Peter Marks, head of vaccine approval at the agency, said they made the recommendation because of “increased risk of exposure” after kids go back to school. The current booster campaign is slow, less than six percent of those who qualify have signed up.

Another employee replied, “Welcome back to the team!”

In 2020, Weber Shandwick also won an up to $50 million contract from the US government to promote flu vaccines to the public.

Her responsibilities include distributing social media posts and articles promoting vaccines, and sending press releases to the media.

It was also involved in “paid media placement,” a common euphemism for advertising.

The company was employed by Moderna in June of this year, along with two other PR firms to promote its mRNA vaccine, despite being a direct competitor to Pfizer.

Weber Shandwick is also a long-time customer of Pfizer, which was brought in in 2003 to help market Viagra pills and other treatments.

Commenting on DailyMail.com, a spokesperson for Weber Shandwick said: “We are proud of the important work we are doing to advance public health.

“When we work for organizations in the same industry, we have a thorough vetting and mitigation process to prevent conflicts, including legal review, separate and separate teams, and strict confidentiality protocols.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to the CDC for comment.

Craig Holman, a lobbyist on Capitol Hill for Public Citizen, denounced the CDC today over the conflict of interest.

“This is irresponsible of CDC to hand over a PR contract to Weber Shandwick,” he told the site. Disinformation. ‘Knowing that the agency also works for Moderna and Pfizer’.

Pfizer and Moderna’s shots have been the cornerstone of the U.S. vaccine rollout, with more than 800 million doses ordered for more than $10 billion.

The two companies were also the only ones to sell updated bivalent booster shots to America this year – targeting the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Of these, more than 42 million doses have been delivered to date, at a price yet to be revealed.

But the rollout of the bivalent jab has gotten off to a slow start, despite calls from the White House to give everyone a dose.

Only six percent of all 12-year-olds have registered.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed today that it is expanding the suitability of the new vaccine for young children.

It gave the green light to give Moderna’s updated shot to six-year-olds and Pfizer’s to children as young as five.

This has yet to be signed by the CDC, but suggests the beleaguered program will be expanded to more age groups.

The beleaguered CDC has seen public trust in the agency erode during the Covid pandemic following a litany of mistakes.

It was slow in the early days to recommend face masks, or to warn that Covid was likely spreading through the air.

Later in the pandemic, it has also signed Covid vaccines for children as young as six months old.

The move has drawn criticism from many experts for the vanishingly small risk very young children face of death or serious illness from the virus.