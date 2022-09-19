Powerful typhoon hits on Japan’s Kyushu island

Typhoon Nanmadol crashed into Japan’s southernmost main island, Kyushu, on Sunday with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warning of storms and high waves “like never before”.

The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the U.S. Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, could bring record rains, the JMA said, warning of the risk of river flooding and landslides.

Southern Kyushu could receive 500 mm (20 inches) of rain and wind gusts of up to 250 km per hour (155 miles per hour) on Sunday, while the central Tokai region could receive 300 mm (12 in) of rain, the agency predicted.

Rail operators have canceled trains in the region and supermarket chain Seven-Eleven Japan has temporarily closed about 950 stores.

The storm is expected to veer east and cross Japan’s main island of Honshu early next week before heading out to sea on Wednesday.

