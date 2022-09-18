Powerful Steps CEO Tory Archbold on her glam PR career, secret health struggles and new ventures

From helping a supermodel through a panic attack backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to pulling together a runway at the last minute aboard a luxury cruise ship in just 12 hours, Tory Archbold saw it all while working in PR for some of the world’s most prestigious brands and celebrities.

On the outside, Tory’s life seemed incredibly glamorous, but behind the scenes she was living ‘unspeakable hell’, dealing with a stalking ex-partner and serious illness that nearly cost her her life.

Her health issues combined with a simple photo she took with Drew Barrymore saw her throw it all away to start her own company Powerful Steps, helping women in business pave the way to success.

She opens up to FEMAIL about her tumultuous life and how she uses her experiences to empower women.

Powerful Steps CEO Tory Archbold (pictured) has opened up about her glittering PR career and her personal struggles with a harassing ex-partner and a life-threatening illness

Tory said she always wanted to ‘go out and conquer the world’.

She moved to England in her early twenties, where she started in public relations and built up an impressive black book of connections.

When she moved back to Australia years later, she had a dream to build her own agency based on her values ​​and self-confidence, which she calls her ‘superpower’.

“I had no money, no media connections, all I had was confidence… When no one else supported my idea, I supported it,” she said.

Tory knew she had to be selective about who she worked with after witnessing a traumatic incident at a major global brand during her brief stint at an advertising agency.

During one meeting, Tory claims the CEO asked his female assistant to get down on her hands and knees in front of everyone, which she described as ‘really degrading’.

‘I don’t want to be in an industry that treats women like that. I want to work with brands that respect people doing things the right way,” she said.

‘Nobody wants to work with a ***-hole, and all my life I’ve had a no-hole policy.’

Tory launched her communications agency Torstar in Sydney aged just 26.

As head of her own PR agency Torstar, Tory attended lavish celebrity events but always donned a ‘little black dress’ and ‘faded into the background’

Through a British connection, Tory won a job launching a David Jones campaign with Megan Gale, who was making waves on the fashion scene in Italy at the time, and from there Torstar took off.

Tory attended some of the world’s most glamorous events and rubbed shoulders with A-listers, but said her job was to be ‘invisible’.

‘I’ve always been the one in the little black dress. My role was to interfere behind the scenes,” she said.

She remembers one time she was backstage in her signature LBD at a Victoria’s Secret show, interviewing the models, when she saw an angel on the verge of a panic attack.

‘I could see what was unfolding and simply asked “Are you okay?” She said no and I took her hand and said ‘It’s okay, I’ll clear the space for you’ and I did,” she said.

‘I gave her some lavender mist which grounded her energy and took time to listen so she could step up and into her power again. And yes, she rocked the catwalk like the queen she is.’

Torstar hosted a star-studded guest list at an Alex Perry fashion show on board the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship, which Tory and her team had to pull together in just 12 hours

Torstar also hosted a star-studded guest list at an Alex Perry fashion show on board the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship, which Tory and her team had to pull together in just 12 hours.

“Alex Perry was my client at the time, so I called him and we worked together to create a show, a powerful guest list and experience that would be talked about for years to come,” she said.

‘The ship docked in Sydney for 24 hours and they had to disembark guests through customs to see the city, while we had to go through customs to set up and create the show. We had 12 hours to pull it off and make it a team success.’

Tory was at the top of her game as a PR powerhouse, but behind the glamor her personal life suffered.

She had her daughter Bella in 2004 and when she was only nine months old she chose to leave her partner.

Tory ended her PR career when she broke her golden rule of never taking pictures with celebrities after her daughter Bella (right) wanted to take a selfie with Drew Barrymore (centre)

In 2013, Tory developed appendicitis and subsequent blood poisoning, a life-threatening complication that put her in intensive care for five days.

‘I heard it snap, felt it burst and was home alone as my daughter was being looked after by a friend. I was rushed to hospital and operated on at 2am,’ she said.

‘I lost eight kilos in five days and got septicemia as they hadn’t been able to flush out all the blood that poisoned my body during the operation.’

Tory was told she wouldn’t fully recover from the surgery for six months, but she put on a brave face and continued to work.

“When the surgeon said six months, I just didn’t believe him and thought my body and life would automatically come back,” she said.

“The reality was that it took three to four years and a lot of important learning along the way to get my life in line, as I learned very quickly that our health is our wealth. Without it, we have nothing.’

After 12 rounds of antibiotics, Tory’s illness and lengthy recovery prompted her to reassess her vision and said a ‘happy heart’ got her health back on track.

“The surgeon just looked at me one day and said ‘Tory, a happy heart is a magnet for miracles. Stop putting everyone else first, you are the first priority here and every day I want you to put yourself first,” she recalled.

‘I thank my lucky stars for his tough love advice as it transformed me into the women I am today.’

A brush with death would be a forgivable reason to want to turn her life around, but for Tory, it was a simple photo with Drew Barrymore that caused her to end her PR career.

Tory said Bella had never been interested in the lavish events or celebrities her mother was involved with, but when Torstar joined Drew’s company Flower Beauty, she asked to meet the actress.

“She also wanted a picture and my golden rule in business has always been to blend into the background of what you are creating together and never ask for a picture with a celebrity – they are and should always remain the star,” she said.

In 2019, she launched Powerful Steps to empowering woman in business as well as a podcast that has 15,000 monthly listeners

‘When Bella took her photo with Drew, Drew also asked me to join the shoot – that was the moment I broke my golden rule and the universe signaled that my time was up and a new chapter awaited.’

After nearly 20 years representing some of the world’s biggest brands including Zara, Lancôme, Adidas and Nespresso, Tory closed Torstar and embarked on a new journey starting Powerful Steps in 2019.

Tory said Powerful Steps is her ‘passion project’ and her mission is to empower women in business to achieve their goals using the skills and experiences she has learned through her career and personal struggles.

She equips women with a ‘road map to success’ and tools to assert themselves to get ahead with things like networking, asking for a raise and overcoming impostor syndrome.

‘We created the Business Attraction program for women who have been very successful in life, but who question what now? How can I level up? Find my happy heart and drive forward in business and life?’ she said.

‘The results are extraordinary as they come into the program feeling invisible and leave feeling seen, heard and valued.’

Tory’s experience has armed her with an impressive repertoire of tools to ‘pay it forward’ to the next generation of women in the workforce

Tory’s Powerful Steps podcast has more than 15,000 monthly listeners and has featured a range of inspirational guests including Melissa Doyle, Pip Edwards, Camilla Franks and even Oprah’s spiritual guide Marianne Williamson.

The business coach is now showing signs of slowing down and is set to publish an all-encompassing book next year.

Her experiences, the good, the bad and the ugly, have shaped her into the person she is today and armed her with an impressive repertoire of tools to ‘pay it forward’ to the next generation of women in the workforce.

‘As women we must lead by example, and as humans we are not perfect. It’s OK, what we can do is not be ashamed of our experiences, embrace them so we’re grounded in our truth because someone somewhere in the world might be going through a similar challenge or trauma,’ she said.

‘I consider us ‘lucky’ as through what we experienced we are now able to shine a light for others. Show them that challenges will always turn into opportunities. It’s a mindset switch, why play the victim when you can be the warrior.’