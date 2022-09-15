Powerful moment father of girl killed in horror ute smash places a tender hand on her mate’s coffin

This is when the father of a 15-year-old girl who was horribly killed, placed a tender hand on her boyfriend’s coffin.

John van de Putte paid his respects to Tyrese Bechard, 15, at HisHouse Church in Picton, southwest Sydney, on Thursday morning, a day before burying his own daughter, Lily.

Tyrese and Lily died in the same car accident on September 6, along with their friends Antonio Desisto, 15, and Summer Williams and Gabriella McLennan, both 14.

Tyrese’s white coffin, decorated with red and white flowers, stood in a hearse outside the church today ahead of a funeral service – allowing nearly 1,000 mourners to say goodbye in person before going inside.

Mr. Van de Putte, who is wheelchair-bound due to multiple sclerosis, was seen carefully approaching the coffin to put a hand on the paint.

Tyrese’s funeral was the first of five services held around Picton over the next few days.

Jan van de Putte attended the funeral and placed his hand on Tyrese’s coffin. His daughter Lily will be buried on Friday

Lily Van De Putte, 15, was one of five teenagers who died after the car they were in collided with a tree. Tyrese Bechard’s funeral took place on Thursday morning

Exavan Desisto, Antonio’s father, was also seen in tears among loved ones on Thursday.

His son was boxing with Tyrese on the night of the accident.

At the funeral, Mr. Desisto took off his white sweatpants and placed them on Tyrese’s coffin. He will bury Antonio on Monday.

Teens arrived in school uniforms to pay their respects and the mood was bleak during the service, with emotional tributes to Tyrese from friends and family.

Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ could be heard over the silent sobs of loved ones, before the crowd stood as the coffin was brought in, with ‘Forever Young’ in the background.

His aunt, Rebecca, gave a moving eulogy to the family’s “special kid.”

Tyrese Bechard’s family burst into tears after an emotional funeral for the teen on Thursday

Relatives follow Tyrese’s coffin out of church after poignant funeral for teen after his death

“Our beautiful boy, you were taken too early. To all who knew him, he was a caring, respectful and fearless young man.

“He was a cheeky kid growing up. A few years later he grew into a respectful young man. He was always someone who set a goal and accomplished it. He was one of those kids who was good at everything he did.’

“Tyrese loved boxing, which he started a few weeks ago. His coach said Tyrese had a talent he had never seen before.”

She said Tyrese, at age 14, was “desperate” wanting to save for a house. A few weeks ago, he said he would eventually buy a car so he could drive his grandparents around.

“Reecy was so selfless and put others before herself. He always said hello and gave you a big hug,’ she said.

Rebecca struggled to keep her composure during her eulogy — often pausing to gather herself before continuing.

“I’m going to miss looking over the dinner table and watching your reaction to things you disagreed with,” she added.

The family comfort each other after Tyrese’s funeral on Thursday as his body is transported for burial after a moving service

Pictured: Antonio Desisto, 15, who died in a car accident with four of his friends on Tuesday

“Reecy, we miss you. We miss your smile, your cheeky laugh and courageous energy. Fly high my beautiful boy. Rest in peace until we meet again.’

mr. Desisto previously told Daily Mail Australia that in the hours before the crash, Antonio took the train with Tyrese to go boxing, and that he would catch the train home.

When it got late, Antonio’s father Exaven Desisto called his son to ask where he was.

“I called him because I always called him when he was home late, and I said, ‘Tony, where are you?’,” recalls Mr. Desisto.

“And he said, ‘I’m at McDonald’s to get some food, I’m at Tyrell’.”

When Mr. Desisto told his son to ‘take care of it’ [Tyrell] drives f***ing safe,” the 15-year-old replied, “Yeah, Dad, you know me, I love my life, we’ll be safe.”

Hours later, the teens were dead.

Antonio Desisto was boxing with his friend Tyrese Bechard (pictured right) before the crash. Summer Williams (left) also passed away

Driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, was the lone survivor of the crash and has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death

According to police, Edwards used his phone to film Snapchat videos of him dodging at 90 km/h before allegedly hitting two large trees that split the ute in half.

He was beaten on five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and was refused bail at Picton Local Court last Thursday.

In an interview with officers, Edwards is said to have told police that his steering wheel started to ‘shake’ and that he lost control of the vehicle.

He said he was out of control of the vehicle and tried to brake, but it did not brake significantly. Police allege that the scene’s driver’s license does not support his account.

The driver also claimed that he only knew about four passengers and did not know when the fifth got into the car.

After the court’s mention on Thursday, Edwards was taken to… Metropolitan Remand and Reception Center in Silverwater.