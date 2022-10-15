Powerful moment as Australian and Fiji players join together in prayer at Rugby League World Cup

Australia and Fiji hug after their match in an emotional post-match hymn

Australia sent a fierce warning to the contestants in their first pool match, with Fiji being thrashed 42-8 – but a poignant moment after the match came into the limelight, where the kangaroos joined their rivals on the pitch in prayer and hymn.

Mal Meninga’s men scored seven tries in a one-sided appearance and showed their respect for the Fiji outfit by performing a cultural hymn just after the final whistle, which in itself became a highlight of the match.

World Cup vision first depicts Panthers teammates Api Koroisau, Villiame Kikau and Nathan Cleary in each other’s arms, but as the images pan, it fixes on the warm embrace of Josh Addo-Carr and wrecking ball Tui Kamikamica.

The two passionately perform the ‘Noqu Masu’, while debutants Harry Grant and Murray Tuilagi can also be seen in the huddle.

Fans were blown away by the powerful moment and took to Twitter to comment on the solidarity of sports.

“This sport is magical,” tweeted one fan.

‘What a moment. I love this game,” wrote another spectator.

Josh Addo-Carr celebrates with Kangaroo ears after scoring his second try of the match against Fiji

Addo-Carr fired in for two stunning tries, one a full-field effort in an amazing show of speed, beating the opponent’s entire backline.

Souths star Latrell Mitchell also crossed the white line, marking his first four-pointer for Australia.

While Fiji lost, they became the first team since 2013 to score more than six points against Australia in a World Cup clash.

In a scary sign for competitors, the Kangaroos managed to rack up 42 points while completing only 70% of their sets.

Cameron Munster pauses during Kangaroos Group B match against Fiji at Headingley Stadium

Free-running No. 6 Cameron Munster was named man of the match, starring two try-assists.

“We knew Fiji was going to be tough tonight, after their hymn they got very passionate. The first 15 minutes we had to golf and we were lucky to win tonight,” Munster told BBC Sport.

“Fiji is a really good side, they have raw talent all over the field, so I wasn’t surprised when they scored. Hopefully they will go well this tournament.’

Fijian rugby league squad fires an angelic ‘Noqu Masu’ during their Pacific test against PNG, June 25

Earlier this year, during the NRL’s Pacific Tests, Fiji performed an emotional anthem to kick-off against Papua New Guinea, which was heard throughout the stadium as the playgroup broadcast ‘Hallelujah’.

Many fans were blown away by the angelic harmony and tones of the Fijian side, in what was a great display of culture during the special matches.