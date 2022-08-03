Powerful Iraqi cleric calls for early elections as political crisis escalates

Influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his followers on Wednesday to continue their sit-in in the Iraqi government zone, calling for the dissolution of parliament and snap elections, signaling a deeper power struggle with his rivals.

Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, Al-Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must stay and continue their sit-in. He rejected the option to engage in dialogue with his political opponents in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mainly Iran-backed parties, saying they have not paid off in the past.

“Don’t put off their gossip that I don’t want a dialogue, because we tried to start a dialogue with them, but it didn’t work for us or for the country. The dialogue with them has brought nothing but destruction, corruption and dependency to the country, despite their pledges and signatures,” he said in a televised address in the holy city of Najaf.

“That dialogue makes no sense, especially after people have spoken their free and spontaneous word.”

He instructed his followers to leave the parliament building on Tuesday, but to stay close. A mass bed has been called up for Friday in the Green Zone, a heavily fortified neighborhood where parliament and other government buildings are located.

Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the Framework and al-Sadr’s main political rival, tweeted in support of continued dialogue based on the constitution.

“Serious dialogues, from which we hope to resolve disputes and restore things to their rightful place, begin with a return to the constitution and respect for constitutional institutions,” al-Maliki tweeted.

Others welcomed al-Sadr’s call for snap elections, including former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, who tweeted that he “welcomed” the speech. He called on Iraqis to join the people and reform the system, “through a sound and peaceful democratic process,” he tweeted.

The Framework has portrayed al-Sadr’s followers as acting against Iraqi state institutions and has called for counter-protests to defend them. Al-Sadr’s followers have not yet expressed a uniform and coherent list of demands. They overran parliament as the Framework took steps to form a government after appointing Mohamed al-Sudani as their prime minister candidate.

Sadr’s movement won most of the seats in the federal election last October. The cleric, along with his Kurdish and Sunni allies, called for a majority government that would exclude the Framework. But al-Sadr was unable to rally enough lawmakers to proceed with the vote to elect a president, an important step before a prime minister is appointed. In frustration, he ordered his 73 MPs to resign in June.

Now, emboldened in the wake of the ongoing sit-in that has brought the capital to a standstill, Al-Sadr hinted that calls from his political rivals to negotiate were fruitless.









01:47 Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest in Baghdad’s parliament building on July 30, 2022. © Thaier Al-Sudani, Reuters

Shia political officials said a proposal had been made to request al-Sadr to withdraw his followers from parliament. In return, the legislature would remain closed and prevent its rivals from forming a government without him.

Al-Sadr said new elections would remove “old faces” — referring to the established parties — including his own.

“I am convinced that the majority of people are fed up with the ruling class, including some who belong to the (sadrist) movement,” he said.

(AP)