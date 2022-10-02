Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Sumatra, kills 1

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A strong and shallow earthquake shook the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Saturday, killing a resident, injuring 11 and damaging more than a dozen homes and buildings, police said.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck about 40 kilometers northeast of Sibolga, a coastal town in North Sumatra province, according to the US Geological Survey. It was 13 kilometers (8 miles) deep.

The predawn earthquake was followed by two aftershocks measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale.

A 62-year-old man died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Tarutung village, which is closest to the epicenter, local police chief Johanson Sianturi said. Eleven people were injured and at least 15 houses and buildings damaged in the village, he said.

Authorities were still investigating the full extent of the damage.

Footage released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows several residents evacuating an injured person to a hospital in a van, as panicked voices screamed for help. The agency also showed several people being treated and walls cracked by the earthquake.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is often hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis due to its location on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

