Powerful 7.1 earthquake hits northern Philippines, felt in the capital

An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, shattering windows of buildings in the epicenter and moving tall towers more than 300 kilometers away in the capital Manila.

The shallow but powerful earthquake struck the mountainous and sparsely populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 a.m. (0043 GMT), the USGS said, after initially measuring the 6.8 magnitude quake.

Shallow earthquakes tend to do more damage than deeper ones.

In Dolores, which felt the full force of the earthquake, terrified people ran from their buildings and windows of the local market were shattered, Police Major Edwin Sergio told AFP.

“The quake was very strong,” Sergio said, adding that there were small cracks in the police station building.

“Fruits and vegetables sold in the market were also disrupted after tables fell over.”

A video posted to Facebook and verified by AFP showed cracks in the asphalt road and ground in the nearby town of Bangued, but there was no visible damage to shops or homes.

A number of people were injured in Bangued and taken to hospital for treatment, Police Chief Major Nazareno Emia told AFP.

University student Mira Zapata was at her home in the city of San Juan when she “was shaking very strongly.”

“We started screaming and ran outside,” she said as the aftershocks continued.

“Our house is okay, but houses on the hill are damaged.”

Ring of Fire

The Philippines is regularly rocked by earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismicity stretching from Japan to Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

Wednesday’s quake was the strongest recorded in the Philippines in years.

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing more than 200 people and causing landslides.

Ancient churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 people were displaced and tens of thousands of homes were damaged.

The powerful earthquake changed the landscape of the island, and a “ground fracture” pushed a patch of ground up to ten feet, creating a rock wall above the epicenter.

In 1990, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale caused a landslide of more than 100 kilometers.

The number of fatalities was estimated at more than 1,200 and caused extensive damage to buildings in Manila.

The country’s Institute of Volcanology and Seismology regularly conducts earthquake exercises and simulates scenarios in the country’s active fault lines.

During major earthquakes, the agency said people would find it difficult to stand on the upper floors, trees could shake strongly, heavy objects and furniture could fall over and large church bells could ring.

