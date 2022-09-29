Powerball tickets: The secrets to winning as The Lott jackpot surges to $20million

Comes just weeks after South Australian mum won $40 million Division 1 prize

One lucky Australian could become an overnight millionaire if they win tonight’s massive $20 million Powerball.

The draw comes just weeks after a South Australian mother became an overnight millionaire after winning the entire $40 million division one prize.

The Snowtown mother, who lives in the state’s Mid-North, said she planned to use the money to go on an around-the-world holiday after a “tough few months”.

Entries for Powerball Draw 1376 close at 7.30pm AEST and the lucky winner will be announced at 8.30pm AEST.

Aussie hopefuls have the chance to win a whopping $20 million in Thursday night’s big Powerball (stock image)

Earlier this year, Lotto organizers revealed the simple tricks that can increase your chances of winning money, including lucky numbers and placings.

From the main barrel, the most frequently drawn winning numbers are 17, 7, 2, 9 and 25. The least frequently drawn numbers are 31, 6, 33, 15 and 34.

For the separate Powerball barrel, the most frequently drawn numbers are 19 and 3, while 18 and 16 are the least frequently drawn.

‘There have been six Powerball division 1 winning entries so far in 2022 that have raised more than $226.6 million.’ Lott spokesman Matt Hart said in May.

“Three of those wins have been in New South Wales, with one each in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.”

‘Two-thirds of the winning entries were QuickPick, where the numbers are picked for you by computer when you buy a ticket.’

The winner of Powerball Draw 1376 will be announced at 20.00 (stock image)

Sir. Hart also said syndicates had done well this year, with a third of Division One winners being part of a group.

A third of the 2022 wins were also the unique Powerhit entries, which guarantee that one of your numbers is the all-important Powerball.

Hart recommended participants have an online account where you can check your numbers right after the drawing — instead of going to the kiosk or waiting for Powerball to contact you.

Last year, 14 Powerball participants from across the country won more than $550 million in prize money.