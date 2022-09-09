WhatsNew2Day
Powerball results: Australian woman wins $40MILLION

Australia
By Jacky

Struggling mom wins $40 MILLION Powerball draw: ‘It’s been a rough few months, so this is life-changing’

  • South Australian Mom Wins Full $40 Million Powerball Prize
  • She had to stop on the side of the road to process the sheer magnitude of her victory
  • ‘Never in a million years would I have thought this would have happened to me’

By Tim Dornin For Australian Associated Press

Published: 01:21, September 9, 2022 | Updated: 01:24, September 9, 2022

A South Australian woman has won the pool in the latest Powerball draw, taking the full $40 million Division One prize.

The Snowtown mother’s winning ticket was purchased online.

She received the news from lottery officials while driving and stopped on a side street to consume her luck.

“Funnily enough, earlier this morning I joked with a friend and said that if I won the first division in Powerball, I would go on vacation all over the world,” she said.

“I certainly didn’t expect to win the entire jackpot tonight.

“Never in a million years would I have thought this would have happened to me. It’s been a rough few months, so this is life-changing.”

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said there would be a number of celebrations “when I process all this.”

