Powerball results: Australian woman wins $40MILLION

A South Australian woman has won the pool in the latest Powerball draw, taking the full $40 million Division One prize.

The Snowtown mother’s winning ticket was purchased online.

She received the news from lottery officials while driving and stopped on a side street to consume her luck.

“Funnily enough, earlier this morning I joked with a friend and said that if I won the first division in Powerball, I would go on vacation all over the world,” she said.

“I certainly didn’t expect to win the entire jackpot tonight.

“Never in a million years would I have thought this would have happened to me. It’s been a rough few months, so this is life-changing.”

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said there would be a number of celebrations “when I process all this.”