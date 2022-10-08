Power Ranking Every ‘Halloween’ Movie’s Opening Credits

The franchise everyone started the slasher villain Michael Myers with John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween, and after eight movies, two Rob Zombie remakes and a reboot trilogy, it’s all round for Michael and Laurie in Halloween ends.





But one thing most of the films in the franchise have in common is their dedication to preserving the tradition of the haunted opening credits. From the iconic flickering of the jack-o-lantern to the rhythm of the Carpenter-composed theme song in the opening credits of the original film to the way the dilapidated form comes back to life during the opening credits of the 2018 reboot, each scene featuring opening credits is both memorable and hair-raising.

‘Halloween: Resurrection’ (2002)

Halloween: Resurrection came out in 2002 and were the last fans of the franchise to see Laurie Strode before Jamie Lee Curtis’ return to the reboot in 2018.

The end credits scene of this movie is the most boring of all movies, starting with orange end credits flashing against a black screen as John Carpenter’s iconic theme song plays. It then cuts into a long, dark hallway before Laurie finally appears on screen.

‘Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers’ (1995)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers was the sixth slasher in the franchise, completing the storyline of young Jamie Lloyd with her brutal death at the hands of her Uncle Michael.

Jamie’s pleading voice is the first thing you hear at the beginning of the film, followed by scenes of Jamie on a stretcher and Michael’s menacing presence flashing one after the other. It then transitions into bright orange closing credits that roll before big capital letters read the movie’s title like a poorly done home movie.

‘Halloween’ (2007)

As bloody as the whole movie is, the 2007 end credits Halloween are arguably less gruesome than you might think for a Rob Zombie version of the cult classic.

As John Carpenter’s score plays, the opening scene flashes between the credits and home video-esque clips with people, a house, eerie winter trees and a carved jack-o-lantern.

‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’ (1982)

Mixed reviews remain on the third film in the franchise given the Halloween star Michael Myers does not appear in this terrifying tale of witchcraft and murder on a Halloween night.

The opening credits fit the film; a chilling one, Weird stufflike score set to digital, orange lines that eventually come together to form a jack-o-lantern, blinking a few times like the trigger in the movie.

‘Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers’ (1989)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers begins not long after the events of the previous film when Michael was shot and disappeared into a salt mine shaft and Jamie’s trauma led her to follow in her uncle’s footsteps, put on a clown mask and stab her foster mother to death.

The credits of the fifth film start slowly and hauntingly, with orange credits against a black background. It’s not until the end credits close that scenes of a knife stabbing a pumpkin flash onto the screen as the haunting score morphs into John Carpenter’s classic.

‘Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers’ (1988)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers takes the franchise back to its roots when Michael returns to kill Laurie Strode’s orphaned daughter, his cousin Jamie.

These opening credits do not feature a composition by John Carpenter, unlike the three films that preceded them. This time, the sound of blowing wind and crowing crows sets the mood as autumn scenes of orange leaves, pumpkins and vintage Halloween decorations occupy the screen.

‘Halloween II’ (2009)

Rob Zombies Halloween II opening order becomes something along the lines of career meets It conforms to the 80s Halloween II. Nowadays it also evokes a lot Weird stuff.

Within three and a half minutes, a man finds a bloodied woman with a knife who admits “I killed him”, glowing red neon letters appear to introduce the film’s title. Halloween theme song plays as the same jack-o-lantern from the first Halloween II— now with lashes cut above his eyes — flickers as the credits roll.

‘Halloween Kills’ (2021)

Halloween kills is the newest in the Halloween franchise, ending on a cliffhanger for Laurie Strode which is only the last film in the trilogy, Halloween ends, can solve.

The opening credits of this film traditionally begin with a lit jack-o-lantern that eventually doubles and triples until several pumpkins begin to catch fire as they float around the credits, ending with one last pumpkin going up in flames until the fire goes out.

‘Halloween H20: 20 Years Later’ (1998)

Halloween H20: 20 years later was how the franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary and brought Laurie Strode back to battle its nemesis Michael Myers.

Instead of starting with the opening credits, the film begins with a scene where two cops take a look inside Dr. Loomis before moving on to the credits that appear above the images of all the photos and newspaper clippings Loomis collected about his star patient. The credits also include audio of Loomis talking about Michael, a tribute to the character’s portrayer Donald Pleasure, who died after filming Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

‘Halloween II’ (1981)

Halloween II followed all the tropes of a typical 80s slasher, which took place on the same Halloween night as the 1978 movie.

Equivalent to Halloween H20,the movie begins with the final scenes of the original movie when Michael disappears into the night and Dr. Loomis goes after him. When John Carpenter’s score starts playing, those pumpkin-orange credits kick in as a jack-o-lantern appears from the darkness. But the most memorable part of this film’s opening credits is when the jack-o-lantern splits in half, revealing an eerie skeleton inside.

‘Halloween’ (2018)

When Halloween got a reboot in 2018 starring Jamie Lee Curtis of the OG and Nick Castle, it left fans wondering what other references to the 1978 cult classic the new film would contain.

The nostalgia immediately poured in as soon as the first few notes of the franchise’s theme were played and the orange credits popped up. But the most symbolic part of these opening titles was the way the iconic jack-o-lantern—with the round eyes and the slit under the nose—started to blow up, signaling the franchise’s rise again.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

Halloween debuted in 1978 and is the slasher that started it all. This Halloween-time classic tells the story of a young man on a murderous rampage with a target on Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.

While it may not be elaborate or gory, the simplicity of these opening credits is what keeps them creepy year after year. As the song that became the franchise’s theme plays, the orange credits roll and a flickering jack-o-lantern with a quirky face appears from behind the darkness.

