Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s wife Tammie accuses him of cheating as she files for divorce

The wife of Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank, Tammie, has filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by: TMZThe 57-year-old Muay Thai instructor claimed her longtime husband had committed adultery, citing infidelity as one reason they quit.

Tammie, who shares an 18-year-old daughter named Jenna with the actor, is reportedly looking for their Texas home and a car.

She listed the date of their divorce as July 1. He was previously married to Shawna Frank from 1994 to 2001 and has three adult children with her.

The news of their split comes after she shared a post about “new beginnings” and “removing the wrong people from your life.”

Last week, Tammie reposted a quote that read, “God says to you today… Look up; your help is in Me, not in men. I’m doing something new in your life.’

The text continued: ”I’m removing the wrong people from your life and positioning you for something better and bigger. They hurt you, but I’m the one who removed them.’

“Stop crying about the loss and disappointment. You need to refocus your energies on the new things I’m giving birth to in your life,” the message concluded.

A day later, she thought about approaching the first anniversary of her eldest daughter’s death.

Breakthrough role: Jason David is most famous for his career as Tommy Oliver from the Power Rangers franchise; seen in 1995

“Losing my #daughter was the worst thing I’ve ever had to go through. A year is upon us;(#shayla #frank I miss you more and more. I know in my heart that you see what’s going on and you’re guiding me,” she wrote on Instagram.

The last image Tammie shared with Jason was almost a year ago, on September 6, 2021, over Labor Day weekend.

Following the public announcement of her parents’ breakup, their daughter, Jenna, who just turned 18 in June, cryptically wrote to her Instagram story, writing, “Not everything you see is true.”