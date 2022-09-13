Power outage forces surgeon to perform VASECTOMY with energy siphoned from his own electric truck

A urologist in Austin, Texas took the creative path during an office power outage, using the energy he extracted from his electric truck to power the tools he needed to perform a vasectomy.

The patient of Dr. Christopher Yang had taken time off from work for the procedure and said he would not be able to reschedule, leaving Yang and his staff at North Austin Urology to think.

One collaborator suggested that the power of the surgeon’s four-month-old Rivian R1T pickup could generate enough electricity to power the electrocautery instrument needed for the patient’s relatively simple procedure.

After discussing the idea with the patient, the doctor found an extension cord long enough to run from the parking lot to the medical office and plugged it into the cautery device.

dr. Yang shared the ingenuity with his Twitter followers: “I probably performed the world’s first Rivian-powered vasectomy today. The power in the clinic went out, the patient did not want to make another appointment because he was already free. Electrocautery was normal, procedure went well’

Yang was initially concerned that the power of his truck would not support his device for the entire operation. He had a backup handheld cautery device at hand, just in case.

But the procedure, which only takes about 15-20 minutes, was successfully driven by the truck, and Yang shared the ingenuity with his Twitter followers:

Rivian R1T trucks have extensive waiting lists in most cities and have a starting price of $69,000.

The truck’s battery even powered a small fan in the room, because in addition to the clinic’s power, the AC was off.

“I’m not sure if this (vasectomy) should be scheduled use of the truck, but it’s absolutely great to have that as a backup just in case,” Yang told me. WGLT.

After the successful procedure, Yang said he told the patient’s family, who were amused.

“We all had a good laugh together,” he said.

Vasectomies have become extremely popular in the wake of the Supreme Court’s withdrawal of Roe v. Wade.

A Florida urologist known as the “Vasectomy King” says men, including those under 30, are rushing to get the procedure in light of the decision.

“A lot of the guys say they’ve been thinking about a vasectomy for a while, and the Roe v. Wade decision was exactly that last factor that knocked them over the edge and led them to submit the online registration,” said Dr. . Doug Stein, who has received more than 12 requests for proceedings per day since the ruling.

After the Roe ruling, abortion was automatically banned in 18 US states as a result of “trigger laws” and historic bans that were reintroduced after the June 24 ruling.

On Tuesday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of Louisiana introduced legislation to ban abortions nationally after the 15-week pregnancy.

Graham’s bill provides exceptions for abortions after 15 weeks when the pregnancy threatens the mother’s life and for rape – although the rape victim must have sought medical treatment and counseling for the trauma at least 48 hours prior to her abortion.