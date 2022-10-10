Power bills in Australia will soar by 35 per cent within MONTHS amid transition to renewable energy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A shift to renewable energy and the closure of coal-fired power stations will see Australian electricity bills rise by 35 per cent within months, according to energy traders.

“Next year, using current market prices, tariffs will increase by a minimum of 35 percent,” Alinta chief executive Jeff Dimery told a conference in Sydney on Monday.

‘It’s terrible, it’s distasteful. We don’t want energy consumers to get their electricity bills and set them on fire.

‘There are real problems around energy prices that we have right now. And I think the public will become more attuned to it, he told the energy and climate summit.

Alinta’s chief executive fears customers are ‘setting fire’ to their electricity bills. The picture shows a woman looking at a bill

Origin Energy chief executive Frank Calabria said “based on current wholesale prices” electricity prices will rise sharply when new tariffs are set next July.

EnergyAustralia chief executive Mark Collette also said rising wholesale prices would lead to much higher household bills.

“Just looking at the wholesale markets and buying as a retailer, you’re selling retail energy and you have to buy the energy in the wholesale market,” he said.

“Just go back a year, wholesale electricity prices have quadrupled from $60 per megawatt hour at $240MWh.

‘Gas has risen from $10 per gigajoule at $50 on the current ACCC netback. It’s four or five times, and it’s huge. This puts a lot of upward pressure on rates.’

Momentum Energy, one of the smaller suppliers at the summit, also agreed there would be price increases.

“I think we all see that there will be big increases next year,” said its CEO, Lisa Chiba.