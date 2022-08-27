Powell vows to fight on against inflation

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

good evening

US Federal Reserve chief Jay Powell stressed today that there was no alternative to aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation, declaring that the Fed “must keep going until the job is done”.

Powell’s long-awaited speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium (dubbed “Glastonbury for Central Bankers” by FT Alphaville) was intended to allay any doubts about the Fed’s resolve after financial markets had come to believe in recent weeks that it could take its new, aggressive path. The comments in Wyoming contrasted sharply with his speech at last year’s event, where he said rising consumer prices were a “transient” phenomenon.

There was encouraging news for Powell shortly before his speech, as new data on personal consumer spending, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, showed annual interest rates falling to 6.3 percent in July, from 6.8 percent in June. thanks to a decrease in fuel consumption. Prices. “Core” PCE, which removes volatile items like food and energy, hit a nine-month low of 4.6 percent. The numbers follow data from yesterday showing that the US economy contracted less than originally reported in the second quarter.

Among those in attendance in Wyoming was Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who also came under fire for his response to inflation. Markets are now betting that the BoE will have to more than double interest rates to 4 percent in May, as a projection for UK inflation could reach 18 percent.

Political interference in central bank independence has become a bigger problem as inflation continues to rise. The BoE’s mandate has been called into question by British Prime Minister’s favorite Liz Truss, while the Australian government has launched an investigation into its “embarrassing” central bank.

The FT editors argue that central banks must examine their souls if they want to lead economies back to price stability and preserve their own independence.

One way they can do this, writes American editor-in-chief Gillian Tett, is by making better use of storytelling. Unless policymakers like Powell can present a compelling “causality story,” others will do it for them, she suggests.

But blaming policymakers entirely for the cost of living crisis would be unfair, the FT editorial says, given an unprecedented pandemic followed by war that led to increases in oil, gas and food prices.

“In retrospect,” the FT concludes, “the mistakes look more obvious than they were at the time. Central banking is at best an art, not a science.”

Need to know: the economy

The energy price ceiling for UK households will increase by 80 percent in October, bringing the typical gas and electricity bill to £3,549 a year. The FT editors said the price hike was a “national emergency”, while a former adviser said the government should go on a “war basis”. Profits are booming in the meantime at Port Energythe UK’s largest oil and gas producer.

Latest for UK and Europe

UK postmen launched the “biggest strike of the summer” after talks over wages and conditions failed. A bin strike in Scotland has attracted attention as international visitors gathered for the Edinburgh festival’s first full return after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

Liz Truss, frontrunner to become UK’s next prime minister, is considering immediately… Northern Ireland protocol on post-Brexit trade if it triumphs. The move could spark a trade war with the EU and have wider implications.

A popular €9-per-month In Germany, the ticket initiative for local trains and other public transport has come to an end. Similar regulations apply in Spain and Austria.

Worldwide last

Global trade fell in June, according to an export and import tracker, earlier than what is expected to be a sharper decline in the coming months, with volumes declining in China, Eastern Europe and the UK.

China announced $44 billion in new aid to the economy battered by a real estate crisis and strict zero-covid restrictions.

The revival of the Iran nuclear deal — and with it the return of Iranian oil to the market — has not gone down well in Saudi Arabia, which is concerned about further falls in the oil price and its security implications. Riyadh has long opposed US rapprochement with Iran.

the booming cocaine trafficking spreads across Latin America, leaving a trail of violence. “What we are seeing now is the pinnacle of the globalization of the drug trade,” said one expert. “This is a trend that started five to 10 years ago, but has accelerated in recent years.”

The pandemic exposed Africa‘s dependence on overseas vaccine production, but local initiatives give hope for the future. Read this and more in our new special report: African Development.

Drug overdose have played a big part in the widening gap between the US and its peers over life expectancy, explains lead data reporter John Burn-Murdoch.

Need to know: business

The British government has ruled out further state aid for CF Industries, the US fertilizer group that is the UK’s largest carbon dioxide producer, after it announced the closure of its plant in the north east of England. The company said the surge in natural gas prices made the energy-intensive process uneconomical, sending the country’s meat and beverage sector into an uproar.

British companies facing a “cost of business crisis” with bills more than quadrupling this fall. Most will renegotiate their electricity and gas tariffs in October, fixed monthly prices for businesses have been set since the energy markets were privatised.

Equinix and Digital Realty Trust, the world’s largest two data center operatorsstore extra fuel for generators as protection against power outages in winter.

Europes luxury retailers have been hit hard by the loss of Chinese tourists. In the decade before the pandemic, Chinese consumers were by far the world’s largest buyers of luxury goods, accounting for a third (€93 billion) of global sales, according to consultancy Bain, but now spend much more at home.

Citigroup ends its Russian operations after failing to find a buyer, with most potential suitors under Western sanctions. The move will affect 2,300 employees and 15 local offices and will cost $170 million over the next 18 months.

Qantas said the leisure and business travel recovery was stronger than expected, even as it reported a loss for the third year in a row, pushing the stock up. EasyJet shook the board after a summer of disruption and canceled flights.

A wave of big budget blockbusters will be streamed this fall as platforms try to lure subscribers while making record losses and losing investor confidence. The cinema industry meanwhile, still struggles to recover from the mistreatment during the pandemic.

Finish science

moderna said it would sue Pfizer and BioNTech for copying the “groundbreaking technology” behind its Covid-19 vaccine. It claims to infringe on patents on its messenger RNA technology, including one related to chemical modifications that allow mRNA to enter the human body without triggering unwanted immune responses.

Pfizer and BioNTech US regulators have asked for emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine targeting the rapidly spreading BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus. The jab could be the first to get the green light without human trials. Pfizer is also developing an injection for the respiratory syncytial virus.

GSK and Sanofi are trying to end the dominance of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, arguing that their injection, which contains the viral peak protein, rather than its genetic code, has fewer side effects and is longer lasting.

North Korea reported four new cases of Covid (aka “the evil epidemic”) just two weeks after leader Kim Jong Un declared “victory” over the virus. The country of 25 million has reported about 4.8 million cases but a death toll of just 74, a claim treated with extreme skepticism by health experts.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two contenders to become the new British Prime Ministerboth responded to their governments’ handling of the pandemic, with Sunak claiming too much authority had been given to scientific advisers.

Experts warned that the slow response to the spread monkeypox outbreak shows countries have failed to learn lessons from the coronavirus crisis, especially failure to roll out vaccines quickly.

Covid cases and vaccinations Total number of worldwide cases: 592.5mn Total Doses Administered: 12.5 billion euros

What good news

Scientists have used stem cell technology to create “synthetic” mouse embryos with growing brains, beating hearts and precursors to other organs that can be used to grow substitutes for people with life-threatening diseases. Science editor Clive Cookson has the details.

Synthetic left and natural mouse embryos at eight and a half days of pregnancy © Amadei and Handford

